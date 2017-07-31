Tipperary Camogie team face into All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway as distinct underdogs

Brian Boyle's Tipperary Camogie team are this week preparing for an All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Galway as distinct underdogs - Semple Stadium, Thurles will host the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championships quarter-finals on Saturday, August 5th when Dublin face Wexford (5pm) and Tipperary host Galway (7pm).

Wexford and Galway are favoured to win their respective ties with Cork and defending champions Kilkenny already qualified for the last four.

Galway narrowly beat Tipperary 1-13 to 1-10 in the first round of the 2016 championship and were crowned All-Ireland champions as recently as 2013, but this season's form line suggests that the Premier County will have to be at their very best on Saturday. And, hopefully the Tipperary team can deliver on their potential.

In group one of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Galway finished second to Kilkenny in group one getting the better of Dublin, Clare and Waterford in the process.

Galway lost out to Kilkenny (1-8 to 2-10) at Kenny Park in Athenry before facing into a tough game against Clare at Cusack Park, Ennis in the final round of group games. The Tribeswomen, however, proved themselves a very able outfit and won 2-11 to 0-11. Ailish O’Reilly fired over seven points and Orlaith McGrath also registered two neat scores from play while the goals arrived courtesy of Rebecca Hennelly and Maria Cooney.

Meanwhile the Tipperary Camogie team rescued their season in extraordinary style at St Brendan’s Park in Birr when a three-point win over Offaly propelled the Premier County into the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Having won all of their games in group two of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Cork (twelve points) had booked their place in the semi-finals, but entering the final round of games Wexford (six points), Limerick (three points) and Offaly (three points) were all in contention for the two remaining quarter-final spots while Tipperary were rooted to the bottom of the table on zero points having already lost out to Cork, Wexford and Limerick.

There was, however, still hope. Tipperary needed to beat Offaly by at least three points and hope that Wexford could do Brian Boyle’s team a favour and get the better of Limerick.

Tipperary and Offaly were tied 2-6 apiece at the break, but the Premier County battled their way to a 3-13 to 2-13 win over their hosts - Ciardha Maher (two) and Orla O'Dwyer notched the goals. Meanwhile at Bruff Wexford beat Limerick with five points to spare (1-13 to 0-11).

As a result Cork won the group (twelve points, +51 scoring difference), Wexford were second (nine points, -1 scoring difference) and Tipperary finished third on three points with a -13 scoring difference - a single point ahead of Offaly on -14 (three points). Bizarrely Limerick finished bottom of the group on three points with a -23 scoring difference - the Shannonsiders beat Tipperary en route to winning the recent Munster championship and also beat Tipperary at Semple Stadium, Thurles in the second round of the All-Ireland series.

Manager Brian Boyle is jointed on the Tipperary management team by selectors Sarah Devane (Ballina), Tim Maher (Burgess), Bill Mullaney (Newport) and coach Denis Kelly (Borris-Ileigh). The strength and conditioning coaches include Robbie Cassidy, Patrick Lowry, Sinéad Costello and Maggie O’Grady. The team doctor is Dr Paul Scully while Clare’s Lauren Guilfoyle is the lead physiotherapist.

TIPPERARY SENIOR PANEL

The Tipperary senior Camogie panel: Mary Ryan (Moneygall, captain), Orla McEniry (Cahir), Julie Ann Bourke (Borris-Ileigh), Gemma Grace (Duharra), Ciannait Walsh (Éire Óg Annacarty), Aoife McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Teresa Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), Caoimhe Maher (Duharra), Ereena Fryday (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Cáit Devane (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Jenny Grace (Duharra), Keely Lenihan (Newport-Ballinahinch), Miriam Campion (Drom & Inch), Sabrina Larkin (Shannon Rovers), Emer Loughman (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Eimear Murphy (Silvermines), Jenny Logue (Tullaroan, Kilkenny), Carol Casey (Cahir), Clodagh Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Róisín Howard (Cahir), Megan Ryan (Roscrea), Grace O’Brien (Nenagh Éire Óg), Ciardha Maher (Duharra), Mairéad Eviston (Drom & Inch), Orla O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), Mairéad Teehan (Moneygall) & Nicole Walsh (Borris-Ileigh).