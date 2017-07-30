Round-Up: Drom & Inch and Borris-Ileigh set to meet in county hurling league decider

Following a hectic weekend of action in the Tipperary Water County Hurling League neighbours Drom & Inch and Borris-Ileigh are set to meet one another in the division one decider.

Drom & Inch hosted Thurles Sarsfields at The Ragg on Friday evening in their respective semi-final and won by nine points (0-26 to 0-17). Meanwhile on Sunday Borris-Ileigh paid a visit to MacDonagh Park, Nenagh and came from behind to beat Éire Óg 0-21 to 1-16 and duly booked their place in the final of the prestigious competition.

Drom & Inch have won three of the last six Johnny Ryan Cups (2011, 2012 & 2015) while Borris-Ileigh are chasing their first division one league title since 2007.

The Tipperary Water County Hurling League Division Two final will see Roscrea take on Toomevara. On Sunday in Roscrea the home side beat the Templederry Kenyons 1-18 to 0-14 in their respective semi-final while in Toomevara the Greyhounds saw off Holycross-Ballycahill in an entertaining contest (2-22 to 3-17).

The Tipperary Water County Hurling League Division Three final will pit Silvermines against either Seán Treacy’s or Newport. On Saturday the ‘Mines beat Ballinahinch 0-24 to 1-15 in Dolla while on Sunday Seán Treacy’s and Newport battled to a stalemate in Kilcommon (2-16 to 1-19) after extra-time.

The division four final will see Cashel King Cormacs take on Cappawhite. On Saturday Cashel King Cormacs required extra-time to get the better of Clonoulty-Rossmore in Clonoulty (2-24 to 2-20). Meanwhile on Sunday in Boherlahan Cappawhite beat the home side 2-20 to 0-23.

The division five final of the Tipperary Water County Hurling League will see Knockshegowna and Ballybacon-Grange face off. On Thursday evening Knockshegowna beat Toomevara 2-14 to 1-11 in Ballingarry while Ballybacon-Grange narrowly got the better of Grangemockler-Ballyneale (1-16 to 1-15).

In division six of the Tipperary Water County Hurling League Thurles Gaels will take on Boherlahan-Dualla in the decider. In their respective semi-finals Thurles Gaels beat Cappawhite 3-20 to 0-12 while Boherlahan-Dualla saw off Gortnahoe-Glengoole (2-15 to 0-12).

COUNTY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Moyle Rovers and Clonmel Commercials are set to renew their rivalry when they meet in the Tipperary Water County Football League Division One final - on Friday night Moyle Rovers beat Galtee Rovers 4-16 to 1-8 while in their respective semi-final Clonmel Commercials beat JK Bracken’s 4-14 to 1-7.

Clonmel Óg strolled to the Tipperary Water County Football League Division Two league title on Saturday evening in New Inn when they beat Golden-Kilfeacle by a comprehensive eighteen points (4-16 to 0-10). Meanwhile Mullinahone, following their 1-8 to 0-8 win over St Patrick’s, will face Ballylooby-Castlegrace or Rosegreen in the Tipperary Water County Football League Division Three decider.