Six clashes define the modern hurling rivalry between Tipperary and Galway
Tipperary’s Michael Breen and Patrick Maher pictured chasing Galway’s Pádraig Mannion.
Since the dramatic game between the sides in the 2014 All-Ireland hurling qualifiers the sides have met in five competitive games with the respective counties earning two wins apiece (one draw). Outside of the lop-sided 2017 league final there has not been much, if anything at all, between the sides. Indeed, the only thing we can guarantee ahead of the up-coming All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final on Sunday, August 6th at Croke Park is that one side is going to get their hearts ripped out.
2014 CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIER
Tipperary beat Galway in a dramatic All-Ireland qualifier at Semple Stadium, Thurles 3-25 to 4-13. Following goals from Iarla Tannian, Jason Flynn and Jonathan Glynn (two) the Tribesmen led 4-12 to 1-15 after fifty-one minutes. Tipperary were in deep doo doo, but responded to out-score Galway 2-10 to 0-1 during the final twenty minutes - Séamus Callanan bagged two goals during this surge and finished the game with 3-8 to his name. There was, however, one massive caveat to this encounter. The Tipperary-Galway game took place on Saturday, July 5th and represented the Tribesmen’s third game in thirteen days - the previous two had been against Kilkenny in a replayed Leinster semi-final.
Tipperary: Darren Gleeson (Portroe), Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), James Woodlock (Drom & Inch, 0-1), John O’Dwyer (Killenaule, 0-6), Patrick Maher (Lorrha, 0-1), Gearóid Ryan (Templederry Kenyons), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-5), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, 3-8, 0-7 frees), Lar Corbett (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-2). Subs: Kieran Bergin (Killenaule, 0-1), Shane McGrath (Ballinahinch, 0-1), John O’Brien (Toomevara).
Galway: Colm Callanan, Fergal Moore, Ronan Burke, David Collins, Iarla Tannian (1-0), Daithí Burke, Johnny Coen, Andy Smith, Pádraig Brehony (0-1), David Burke, Joe Canning (0-5, 0-1 sideline), Cathal Mannion (0-2), Jason Flynn (1-0), Conor Cooney (0-4, 0-4 frees), Jonathan Glynn (2-0). Subs: Joseph Cooney, Davy Glennon (0-1), Aidan Harte, Niall Burke, Damien Hayes.
2015 NATIONAL LEAGUE
Semple Stadium, Thurles hosted a bad-tempered affair which Tipperary won 2-18 to 0-20. John O’Dwyer and Séamus Callanan notched the goals before Tipperary were forced to withstand a late rally from the Galway lads before points from Brendan Maher and Conor Kenny sealed the win. Tipperary led 0-14 to 0-11 at the break and John McGrath set up both goals to help the home side into a 2-16 to 0-13 lead entering the final quarter.
Tipperary: Darren Gleeson (Portroe, 0-1 frees), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), Paul Curran (Mullinahone), Conor O’Brien (Éire Óg Annacarty), Michael Breen (Ballina), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-1), Kieran Bergin (Killenaule, 0-3), Gearóid Ryan (Templederry Kenyons, 0-1), Denis Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-1), Jason Forde (Silvermines, 0-3), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh, 0-1), John O’Dwyer (Killenaule, 1-1), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, 1-3, 0-2 frees), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-2). Subs: James Woodlock (Drom & Inch), Conor Kenny (Borris-Ileigh, 0-1), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney).
Galway: Colm Callanan, Johnny Coen, John Hanbury, Pádraig Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, David Collins, Iarla Tannian (0-1), Joseph Cooney (0-3), Andrew Smith (0-2, 0-2 frees), Pádraig Brehony (0-2), Cathal Mannion (0-3), Dean Higgins (0-1), James Regan (0-2), Jason Flynn (0-4, 0-3 frees, 0-1 sideline), Jonathan Glynn (0-1). Subs: Kevin Hynes, Greg Lally, Brian Molloy (0-1), Aidan Harte.
2015 CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL
Galway avenged the defeat that they suffered at the hands of Tipperary in 2014 when the Tribesmen beat the Premier County 0-26 to 3-16 in an All-Ireland semi-final. Galway dominated the contest from start to finish, but thanks to a Séamus Callanan goal Tipp only trailed by a point at the break (1-9 to 0-13). Further goals from the Drom & Inch man in the 39th and 53rd minutes forced Tipperary toward a 3-12 to 0-18 advantage, but Galway recovered to lead 0-22 to 3-12 with ten minutes to play. A Noel McGrath point in injury time presented Tipp with a precious lead, but Galway equalized through Joe Canning before the Portumna man picked out Shane Maloney who delivered a famous winner.
Galway: Colm Callanan, John Hanbury, Pádraig Mannion, Johnny Coen, Daithí Burke, Iarla Tannian, Aidan Harte, Andrew Smith (0-1), David Burke (0-2), Jason Flynn (0-5, 0-2 frees), Cyril Donnellan, Jonathan Glynn, Conor Whelan (0-2), Joe Canning (0-10, 0-7 frees, 0-1 sideline), Cathal Mannion (0-5). Subs: David Collins, Joseph Cooney, Greg Lally, Shane Maloney (0-1), Pádraig Brehony.
Tipperary: Darren Gleeson (Portroe), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Conor O’Brien (Éire Óg Annacarty), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Kieran Bergin (Killenaule), James Woodlock (Drom & Inch), Shane McGrath (Ballinahinch), Jason Forde (Silvermines, 0-1), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh, 0-1), Patrick Maher (Lorrha, 0-1), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, 3-9, 0-4 frees, 0-1 penalty), John O’Dwyer (Killenaule, 0-2, 0-1 frees). Subs: Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh), Shane Bourke (JK Bracken’s), Lar Corbett (Thurles Sarsfields), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-1), Conor O’Mahony (Newport, 0-1), Michael Breen (Ballina).
2016 NATIONAL LEAGUE
The sides could not be separated in the 2016 National League game played at Pearse Stadium - Galway 2-19 Tipperary 1-22. Following a Niall O’Meara goal Tipperary led 1-9 to 0-5 after twenty-eight minutes, but a Joe Canning goal soon after ensured that the home side trailed by just a point at the break (1-9 to 1-10). An Iarla Tannian goal presented Galway with the initiative, but Tipperary hung in there and a John O’Dwyer point deep into injury time salvaged a draw for the Premier County.
Galway: James Skehill, Paul Hoban, Andy Smith, Fergal Moore, Gearóid McInerney, Daithí Burke, Aidan Harte, David Burke, Iarla Tannian (1-0), Conor Whelan, Niall Burke (0-4), Davy Glennon (0-1), Cathal Mannion, Joe Canning (1-11, 0-8 frees, 0-1 sideline), Jason Flynn (0-3). Subs: Richie Cummins, Éanna Burke, Pádraig Brehony.
Tipperary: Darren Gleeson (Portroe), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill, 0-1), Tomás Hamill (Moyne Templetuohy), Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg, 0-1), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-1), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh, 0-2), Michael Breen (Ballina, 0-3), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-3), Kieran Bergin (Killenaule), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Adrian Ryan (Templederry Kenyons, 0-2), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-6, 0-5 frees), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s, 1-0). Subs: Conor O’Brien (Éire Óg Annacarty), Conor Kenny (Borris-Ileigh), John O’Dwyer (Killenaule, 0-2), Dáire Quinn (Nenagh Éire Óg, 0-1).
2016 CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL
Tipperary hit two vital goals, which arrived courtesy of John O’Dwyer and John McGrath, during the final ten minutes to earn a one-point (2-19 to 2-18) All-Ireland semi-final win over Galway at Croke Park, Dublin. Despite losing Joe Canning and noted man marker Adrian Touhy to injury during the opening half Galway led 1-10 to 0-11 at the break thanks to a Conor Cooney goal. The Tribesmen added a second goal through Joseph Cooney in the 43rd minute, but Tipperary recovered to force their way into the All-Ireland final.
Tipperary: Darren Gleeson (Portroe), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-1), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-1), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh, 0-1), Michael Breen (Ballina, 0-3), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Patrick Maher (Lorrha), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-3), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 1-1), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, 0-9, 0-9 frees), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s). Subs: Tomás Hamill (Moyne Templetuohy), John O’Dwyer (Killenaule, 1-0), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Seán Curran (Mullinahone).
Galway: Colm Callanan, Aidan Harte, Daithí Burke, John Hanbury, Adrian Tuohy, Pádraig Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, Johnny Coen, David Burke (0-1), Cathal Mannion, Joseph Cooney (0-5, 0-4 frees), Joe Canning, Jason Flynn (0-2), Conor Whelan (0-2), Conor Cooney (1-6, 0-4 frees). Subs: Andrew Smith, Cyril Donnellan, Shane Maloney (0-1), Niall Burke, David Collins.
2017 NATIONAL LEAGUE FINAL
Tipperary performed poorly at Páirc na nGael, Limerick and paid a dear price when losing by sixteen points to a rampant Galway side (0-14 to 3-21). Goals from Jason Flynn (two) and Cathal Mannion propelled the Tribesmen to a comprehensive win over the All-Ireland champions. The opening quarter was reasonably close until Galway streaked into a 0-11 to 0-5 interval lead. A minute into the second half Jason Flynn notched the first of his two goals while Flynn and Cathal Mannion rammed home further three-pointers during the final quarter. Significantly, Tipperary fielded without Séamus Callanan while Galway’s Conor Cooney was also marked absent.
Galway: Colm Callanan, Adrian Touhy, Daithí Burke, Paul Killeen, Pádraig Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, Aidan Harte (0-2), Johnny Coen (0-1), David Burke (0-1), Jason Flynn (2-1), Joe Canning (0-9, 0-5 frees), Joseph Cooney, Conor Whelan (0-5), Cathal Mannion (1-1), Niall Burke. Subs: Jonathan Glynn, John Hanbury, Cyril Donnellan, Thomas Monaghan (0-1), Seán Loftus.
Tipperary: Darren Gleeson (Portroe), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-2, 0-2 frees), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh, 0-1), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Michael Breen (Ballina, 0-2), Steven O’Brien (Ballina), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-2), John O’Dwyer (Killenaule, 0-1), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-6, 0-6 frees). Subs: Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Patrick Maher (Lorrha), Tomás Hamill (Moyne Templetuohy), Paul Flynn (Kiladangan), Dáire Quinn (Nenagh Éire Óg).
PREVIOUS CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS
The sides have met twenty-eight times in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship with Tipperary winning twenty-one of those encounters and Galway seven (no draws).
1887 Final Tipperary 1-1 Galway 0-0
1898 Semi-Final Tipperary 3-14 Galway 1-3
1900 Final Tipperary 6-13 Galway 1-5
1906 Semi-Final Tipperary 7-14 Galway 0-2
1908 Semi-Final Tipperary 5-15 Galway 1-0
1909 Semi-Final Tipperary 6-7 Galway 5-7
1916 Semi-Final Tipperary 8-1 Galway 0-0
*Galway refused to return for the second half
1922 Semi-Final Tipperary 3-2 Galway 1-3
1924 Semi-Final Galway 3-1 Tipperary 2-3
1925 Final Tipperary 5-6 Galway 1-5
1930 Semi-Final Tipperary 6-8 Galway 2-4
1950 Semi-Final Tipperary 4-7 Galway 2-6
1958 Final Tipperary 4-9 Galway 2-5
1961 Semi-Final Tipperary 7-12 Galway 5-6
1971 Semi-Final Tipperary 3-26 Galway 6-8
1987 Semi-Final Galway 3-20 Tipperary 2-17
1988 Final Galway 1-15 Tipperary 0-14
1989 Semi-Final Tipperary 1-17 Galway 2-11
1991 Semi-Final Tipperary 3-13 Galway 1-9
1993 Semi-Final Galway 1-16 Tipperary 1-14
2000 Quarter-Final Galway 1-14 Tipperary 0-15
2001 Final Tipperary 2-18 Galway 2-15
2003 Qualifier Tipperary 1-18 Galway 1-17
2005 Quarter-Final Galway 2-20 Tipperary 2-18
2010 Quarter-Final Tipperary 3-17 Galway 3-16
2014 Qualifier Tipperary 3-25 Galway 4-13
2015 Semi-Final Galway 0-26 Tipperary 3-16
2016 Semi-Final Tipperary 2-19 Galway 2-18
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on