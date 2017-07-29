Six clashes define the modern hurling rivalry between Tipperary and Galway

Since the dramatic game between the sides in the 2014 All-Ireland hurling qualifiers the sides have met in five competitive games with the respective counties earning two wins apiece (one draw). Outside of the lop-sided 2017 league final there has not been much, if anything at all, between the sides. Indeed, the only thing we can guarantee ahead of the up-coming All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final on Sunday, August 6th at Croke Park is that one side is going to get their hearts ripped out.

2014 CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIER

Tipperary beat Galway in a dramatic All-Ireland qualifier at Semple Stadium, Thurles 3-25 to 4-13. Following goals from Iarla Tannian, Jason Flynn and Jonathan Glynn (two) the Tribesmen led 4-12 to 1-15 after fifty-one minutes. Tipperary were in deep doo doo, but responded to out-score Galway 2-10 to 0-1 during the final twenty minutes - Séamus Callanan bagged two goals during this surge and finished the game with 3-8 to his name. There was, however, one massive caveat to this encounter. The Tipperary-Galway game took place on Saturday, July 5th and represented the Tribesmen’s third game in thirteen days - the previous two had been against Kilkenny in a replayed Leinster semi-final.

Tipperary: Darren Gleeson (Portroe), Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), James Woodlock (Drom & Inch, 0-1), John O’Dwyer (Killenaule, 0-6), Patrick Maher (Lorrha, 0-1), Gearóid Ryan (Templederry Kenyons), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-5), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, 3-8, 0-7 frees), Lar Corbett (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-2). Subs: Kieran Bergin (Killenaule, 0-1), Shane McGrath (Ballinahinch, 0-1), John O’Brien (Toomevara).

Galway: Colm Callanan, Fergal Moore, Ronan Burke, David Collins, Iarla Tannian (1-0), Daithí Burke, Johnny Coen, Andy Smith, Pádraig Brehony (0-1), David Burke, Joe Canning (0-5, 0-1 sideline), Cathal Mannion (0-2), Jason Flynn (1-0), Conor Cooney (0-4, 0-4 frees), Jonathan Glynn (2-0). Subs: Joseph Cooney, Davy Glennon (0-1), Aidan Harte, Niall Burke, Damien Hayes.

2015 NATIONAL LEAGUE

Semple Stadium, Thurles hosted a bad-tempered affair which Tipperary won 2-18 to 0-20. John O’Dwyer and Séamus Callanan notched the goals before Tipperary were forced to withstand a late rally from the Galway lads before points from Brendan Maher and Conor Kenny sealed the win. Tipperary led 0-14 to 0-11 at the break and John McGrath set up both goals to help the home side into a 2-16 to 0-13 lead entering the final quarter.

Tipperary: Darren Gleeson (Portroe, 0-1 frees), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), Paul Curran (Mullinahone), Conor O’Brien (Éire Óg Annacarty), Michael Breen (Ballina), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-1), Kieran Bergin (Killenaule, 0-3), Gearóid Ryan (Templederry Kenyons, 0-1), Denis Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-1), Jason Forde (Silvermines, 0-3), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh, 0-1), John O’Dwyer (Killenaule, 1-1), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, 1-3, 0-2 frees), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-2). Subs: James Woodlock (Drom & Inch), Conor Kenny (Borris-Ileigh, 0-1), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney).

Galway: Colm Callanan, Johnny Coen, John Hanbury, Pádraig Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, David Collins, Iarla Tannian (0-1), Joseph Cooney (0-3), Andrew Smith (0-2, 0-2 frees), Pádraig Brehony (0-2), Cathal Mannion (0-3), Dean Higgins (0-1), James Regan (0-2), Jason Flynn (0-4, 0-3 frees, 0-1 sideline), Jonathan Glynn (0-1). Subs: Kevin Hynes, Greg Lally, Brian Molloy (0-1), Aidan Harte.

2015 CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Galway avenged the defeat that they suffered at the hands of Tipperary in 2014 when the Tribesmen beat the Premier County 0-26 to 3-16 in an All-Ireland semi-final. Galway dominated the contest from start to finish, but thanks to a Séamus Callanan goal Tipp only trailed by a point at the break (1-9 to 0-13). Further goals from the Drom & Inch man in the 39th and 53rd minutes forced Tipperary toward a 3-12 to 0-18 advantage, but Galway recovered to lead 0-22 to 3-12 with ten minutes to play. A Noel McGrath point in injury time presented Tipp with a precious lead, but Galway equalized through Joe Canning before the Portumna man picked out Shane Maloney who delivered a famous winner.

Galway: Colm Callanan, John Hanbury, Pádraig Mannion, Johnny Coen, Daithí Burke, Iarla Tannian, Aidan Harte, Andrew Smith (0-1), David Burke (0-2), Jason Flynn (0-5, 0-2 frees), Cyril Donnellan, Jonathan Glynn, Conor Whelan (0-2), Joe Canning (0-10, 0-7 frees, 0-1 sideline), Cathal Mannion (0-5). Subs: David Collins, Joseph Cooney, Greg Lally, Shane Maloney (0-1), Pádraig Brehony.

Tipperary: Darren Gleeson (Portroe), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Conor O’Brien (Éire Óg Annacarty), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Kieran Bergin (Killenaule), James Woodlock (Drom & Inch), Shane McGrath (Ballinahinch), Jason Forde (Silvermines, 0-1), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh, 0-1), Patrick Maher (Lorrha, 0-1), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, 3-9, 0-4 frees, 0-1 penalty), John O’Dwyer (Killenaule, 0-2, 0-1 frees). Subs: Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh), Shane Bourke (JK Bracken’s), Lar Corbett (Thurles Sarsfields), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-1), Conor O’Mahony (Newport, 0-1), Michael Breen (Ballina).

2016 NATIONAL LEAGUE

The sides could not be separated in the 2016 National League game played at Pearse Stadium - Galway 2-19 Tipperary 1-22. Following a Niall O’Meara goal Tipperary led 1-9 to 0-5 after twenty-eight minutes, but a Joe Canning goal soon after ensured that the home side trailed by just a point at the break (1-9 to 1-10). An Iarla Tannian goal presented Galway with the initiative, but Tipperary hung in there and a John O’Dwyer point deep into injury time salvaged a draw for the Premier County.

Galway: James Skehill, Paul Hoban, Andy Smith, Fergal Moore, Gearóid McInerney, Daithí Burke, Aidan Harte, David Burke, Iarla Tannian (1-0), Conor Whelan, Niall Burke (0-4), Davy Glennon (0-1), Cathal Mannion, Joe Canning (1-11, 0-8 frees, 0-1 sideline), Jason Flynn (0-3). Subs: Richie Cummins, Éanna Burke, Pádraig Brehony.

Tipperary: Darren Gleeson (Portroe), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill, 0-1), Tomás Hamill (Moyne Templetuohy), Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg, 0-1), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-1), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh, 0-2), Michael Breen (Ballina, 0-3), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-3), Kieran Bergin (Killenaule), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Adrian Ryan (Templederry Kenyons, 0-2), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-6, 0-5 frees), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s, 1-0). Subs: Conor O’Brien (Éire Óg Annacarty), Conor Kenny (Borris-Ileigh), John O’Dwyer (Killenaule, 0-2), Dáire Quinn (Nenagh Éire Óg, 0-1).

2016 CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Tipperary hit two vital goals, which arrived courtesy of John O’Dwyer and John McGrath, during the final ten minutes to earn a one-point (2-19 to 2-18) All-Ireland semi-final win over Galway at Croke Park, Dublin. Despite losing Joe Canning and noted man marker Adrian Touhy to injury during the opening half Galway led 1-10 to 0-11 at the break thanks to a Conor Cooney goal. The Tribesmen added a second goal through Joseph Cooney in the 43rd minute, but Tipperary recovered to force their way into the All-Ireland final.

Tipperary: Darren Gleeson (Portroe), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-1), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-1), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh, 0-1), Michael Breen (Ballina, 0-3), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Patrick Maher (Lorrha), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-3), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 1-1), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, 0-9, 0-9 frees), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s). Subs: Tomás Hamill (Moyne Templetuohy), John O’Dwyer (Killenaule, 1-0), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Seán Curran (Mullinahone).

Galway: Colm Callanan, Aidan Harte, Daithí Burke, John Hanbury, Adrian Tuohy, Pádraig Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, Johnny Coen, David Burke (0-1), Cathal Mannion, Joseph Cooney (0-5, 0-4 frees), Joe Canning, Jason Flynn (0-2), Conor Whelan (0-2), Conor Cooney (1-6, 0-4 frees). Subs: Andrew Smith, Cyril Donnellan, Shane Maloney (0-1), Niall Burke, David Collins.

2017 NATIONAL LEAGUE FINAL

Tipperary performed poorly at Páirc na nGael, Limerick and paid a dear price when losing by sixteen points to a rampant Galway side (0-14 to 3-21). Goals from Jason Flynn (two) and Cathal Mannion propelled the Tribesmen to a comprehensive win over the All-Ireland champions. The opening quarter was reasonably close until Galway streaked into a 0-11 to 0-5 interval lead. A minute into the second half Jason Flynn notched the first of his two goals while Flynn and Cathal Mannion rammed home further three-pointers during the final quarter. Significantly, Tipperary fielded without Séamus Callanan while Galway’s Conor Cooney was also marked absent.

Galway: Colm Callanan, Adrian Touhy, Daithí Burke, Paul Killeen, Pádraig Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, Aidan Harte (0-2), Johnny Coen (0-1), David Burke (0-1), Jason Flynn (2-1), Joe Canning (0-9, 0-5 frees), Joseph Cooney, Conor Whelan (0-5), Cathal Mannion (1-1), Niall Burke. Subs: Jonathan Glynn, John Hanbury, Cyril Donnellan, Thomas Monaghan (0-1), Seán Loftus.

Tipperary: Darren Gleeson (Portroe), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-2, 0-2 frees), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh, 0-1), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Michael Breen (Ballina, 0-2), Steven O’Brien (Ballina), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-2), John O’Dwyer (Killenaule, 0-1), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-6, 0-6 frees). Subs: Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Patrick Maher (Lorrha), Tomás Hamill (Moyne Templetuohy), Paul Flynn (Kiladangan), Dáire Quinn (Nenagh Éire Óg).

PREVIOUS CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

The sides have met twenty-eight times in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship with Tipperary winning twenty-one of those encounters and Galway seven (no draws).

1887 Final Tipperary 1-1 Galway 0-0

1898 Semi-Final Tipperary 3-14 Galway 1-3

1900 Final Tipperary 6-13 Galway 1-5

1906 Semi-Final Tipperary 7-14 Galway 0-2

1908 Semi-Final Tipperary 5-15 Galway 1-0

1909 Semi-Final Tipperary 6-7 Galway 5-7

1916 Semi-Final Tipperary 8-1 Galway 0-0

*Galway refused to return for the second half

1922 Semi-Final Tipperary 3-2 Galway 1-3

1924 Semi-Final Galway 3-1 Tipperary 2-3

1925 Final Tipperary 5-6 Galway 1-5

1930 Semi-Final Tipperary 6-8 Galway 2-4

1950 Semi-Final Tipperary 4-7 Galway 2-6

1958 Final Tipperary 4-9 Galway 2-5

1961 Semi-Final Tipperary 7-12 Galway 5-6

1971 Semi-Final Tipperary 3-26 Galway 6-8

1987 Semi-Final Galway 3-20 Tipperary 2-17

1988 Final Galway 1-15 Tipperary 0-14

1989 Semi-Final Tipperary 1-17 Galway 2-11

1991 Semi-Final Tipperary 3-13 Galway 1-9

1993 Semi-Final Galway 1-16 Tipperary 1-14

2000 Quarter-Final Galway 1-14 Tipperary 0-15

2001 Final Tipperary 2-18 Galway 2-15

2003 Qualifier Tipperary 1-18 Galway 1-17

2005 Quarter-Final Galway 2-20 Tipperary 2-18

2010 Quarter-Final Tipperary 3-17 Galway 3-16

2014 Qualifier Tipperary 3-25 Galway 4-13

2015 Semi-Final Galway 0-26 Tipperary 3-16

2016 Semi-Final Tipperary 2-19 Galway 2-18