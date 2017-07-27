Tipperary Colour Fun Run set to raise much-needed funds for local charities

On Friday, August 11th Tipperary Racecourse will host a one furlong (200m) 'Colour Fun Run' which aims to raise much-needed funds for Pieta House and the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre.

Now in its second year this hugely-successful event raised over €70,000 last year for local cancer charities and a large number of trainers, jockeys and people working in the racing and breeding industry are expected to participate in this year’s event.

Former Munster and Ireland rugby player Alan Quinlan will give the starters orders for the fun run, which will take place after racing, with participants running or walking one furlong of the track while being covered with powder paint.

All fundraisers will receive a free t-shirt, admission to racing and a live concert with popular Irish rock band, Riptide Movement, which takes place after the colour run.

Over five hundred sponsorship cards have already been distributed with those taking part asked to raise a minimum of €100 each with all sponsorship going directly to the charities. Pre-registration is available through tippcolourrun.com.

Andrew Hogan (Tipperary Racecourse Manager) is urging people to take part: “You can run, walk or crawl - the most important thing is to get involved. Whether you are running solo, bringing your friends and family or looking for a fun team-building activity, we welcome runners of all ages to take part and raise money. The funds raised will go directly to the charities involved. We have a brilliant evening planned, with great racing, lots of fun during the Colour Run and top band, Riptide Movement performing live to finish the night off.”

Participants can collect sponsorship cards from Tipperary Racecourse, Pieta House, Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town or by registering online on tippcolourrun.com. Participants can also email info@tipperaryraces.ie or call 062 51357 to request a sponsorship card.

The first race goes off at 5.20pm on Friday, August 11th. Gates will open two hours before the first race. The Tipperary Colour Run will take place after the last race at 8.30pm followed by live music with Riptide Movement from 9pm.