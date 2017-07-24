Tipperary hurlers drawn to face Galway in All-Ireland semi-final

The Tipperary senior hurling team has been drawn to face Galway in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at Croke Park, Dublin on Sunday, August 6th - the sides are meeting at the semi-final stage for the third successive year.

Following the Premier County’s 0-28 to 3-16 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final win over Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on Saturday Michael Ryan’s men then had to wait for the result of Sunday’s quarter-final which saw Waterford beat Wexford 1-23 to 1-19. Since both Tipperary and Waterford have already faced Cork in this year’s championship a draw was then required to determine the semi-final pairings. And, that draw took place on RTÉ Radio One this morning - semi-final draw: Tipperary v Galway, Waterford v Cork.

The semi-final between Leinster champions Galway and Tipperary is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 6th while Munster champions Cork are scheduled to play Waterford on Sunday, August 13th.

Galway beat Dublin (2-28 to 1-17), Offaly (0-33 to 1-11) and Wexford (0-29 to 1-17) in a successful Leinster championship campaign. Tipperary lost the 2015 All-Ireland semi-final to the Tribesmen (3-16 to 0-26), but avenged that defeat in 2016 when seeing off Galway in the last four (2-19 to 2-18). The sides last encountered one another in the 2017 league final when Galway beat Tipperary by a resounding sixteen points (3-21 to 0-14).