Tipperary survive a significant gut check at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Michael Ryan’s Tipperary hurlers survived a significant gut check at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on Saturday when carving out a three-point win over Clare.

All-Ireland Senior Hurling

Championship Quarter-Final

Tipperary 0-28 Clare 3-16

Tipperary led 0-16 to 2-5 at the break despite conceding two distressing goals to Aaron Cunningham.

In front of 28,567 spectators Tipperary roared into a seven-point lead (0-23 to 2-10) by the 55th minute. Clare, however, rallied late on to close the gap to one. Tipperary steadied themselves, however, and responded brilliant to leave six between them before a late Shane O’Donnell goal presented Clare with a consolation of sorts.

NEXT UP

Michael Ryan’s Tipperary team now progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals while on Sunday, July 23rd Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork will also host the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final clash between Wexford and Waterford (4pm).

A draw for the All-Ireland semi-finals may be required following the respective quarter-finals - Leinster champions Galway will be in All-lreland semi-final action on Sunday, August 6th while Munster champions Cork are scheduled to play on Sunday, August 13th.

Since repeated pairings are avoided at the semi-final stage the following are the possible permutations: if Waterford win their respective quarter-final there will be a semi-final draw on Monday since both Waterford and Tipperary have already played Cork; if Wexford win Tipperary will face Galway and Wexford will take on Cork in the last four.

MATCH DETAILS

Tipperary: Darragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Donagh Maher (Burgess), Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary's Clonmel, 0-1), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh, 0-1 frees), Michael Breen (Ballina, 0-1), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-4), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha, 0-2), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), John O'Dwyer (Killenaule, 0-4, 0-1 frees), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, 0-7, 0-3 frees), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-7). Subs: (45th) Seán O’Brien (Newport) for James Barry, (61st) Jason Forde (Silvermines) for Michael Breen, (68th) Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s) for John O’Dwyer, (71st) Steven O’Brien (Ballina, 0-1) for Séamus Callanan.

Clare: Andrew Fahy, Seadna Morey, Patrick O'Connor, Cian Dillon, David Fitzgerald, Conor Cleary, Jamie Shanahan (0-1), Colm Galvin (0-1), Tony Kelly (0-7, 0-5 frees), Cathal Malone, Podge Collins, John Conlon, Shane O'Donnell (1-2), Aaron Cunningham (2-0), Conor McGrath (0-2). Subs: (33rd) Peter Duggan (0-1) for John Conlon, (52nd) David Reidy (0-1 frees) for Podge Collins, (57th) Cathal McInerney (0-2) for Cathal Malone, (67th) Jason McCarthy for Tony Kelly

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).