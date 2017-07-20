Tipperary and Clare teams named for All-Ireland hurling quarter-final clash

Manager Michael Ryan has named the Tipperary team to face Clare in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on Saturday, July 22nd (throw-in 3pm) - the contest will be preceded by the Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship quarter-final between Clare and Galway (1pm).

The Tipperary team features three changes from the recent win over Dublin - Darragh Mooney, Séamus Kennedy and Noel McGrath replace Darren Gleeson, Joe O’Dwyer and Jason Forde respectively.

And, the Tipperary team will line out as follows: Darragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Donagh Maher (Burgess), Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary's Clonmel), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Michael Breen (Ballina), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), John O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch) & John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

Clare joint-managers Dónal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor have also named their starting fifteen to face Tipperary: Andrew Fahy (Whitegate), Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge), Patrick O'Connor (Tubber, captain), Cian Dillon (Crusheen), David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown), Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge), Colm Galvin (Clonlara), Tony Kelly (Ballyea), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), Podge Collins (Cratloe), John Conlon (Clonlara), Shane O'Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis), Aaron Cunningham (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) & Conor McGrath (Cratloe).



On Sunday, July 23rd Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork will also host the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final clash between Wexford and Waterford (4pm).

A draw for the All-Ireland semi-finals may be required following the respective quarter-finals. Leinster champions Galway will be in All-lreland semi-final action on Sunday, August 6th while Munster champions Cork are scheduled to play on Sunday, August 13th.

Since repeated pairings are avoided at the semi-final stage the following are the possible permutations: if Tipperary and Waterford win their respective quarter-finals there will be a semi-final draw on Monday since both have already played Cork; if Tipperary and Wexford win Tipperary will face Galway and Wexford will take on Cork in the last four; if Clare and Waterford win a draw will be required since both teams have already played Cork; if Clare and Wexford win Clare will face Galway and Wexford will take on Cork.

In the Munster championship Clare beat Limerick (3-17 to 2-16) before losing the provincial final to Cork (1-20 to 1-25). Tipperary lost to Cork (1-26 to 2-27) in their provincial quarter-final, but subsequently beat Westmeath (2-18 to 0-15) and Dublin (6-26 to 1-19) to arrive at this juncture of the competition. Tipperary’s return against Dublin represented the county’s highest championship score in ninety-two years (in 1925 Tipp scored 12-9 against Antrim).

Tipperary last faced Clare in the 2011 championship when beating the Banner 4-19 to 1-19 in a provincial semi-final (there has been fifty previous meetings between the teams with Tipperary winning thirty-five of those contests, Clare eleven and there has been four draws).

Clare won the last meeting between the sides at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2003 when decisively out-scoring Tipperary by nine points (2-17 to 0-14) in a provincial quarter-final. Since then the sides have met four times in championship hurling with Tipperary winning in 2005 (2-14 to 0-14), 2008 (2-21 to 0-19), 2009 (3-18 to 1-22) and 2011 (4-19 to 1-19).

Sunday’s referee is Colm Lyons (Cork).