All-Ireland SH QF: Tipp can win All-Ireland says Doyle

Former Tipperary hurling manager and two goal 1987 Munster Final hero, Mikey Doyle, believes that The Premier County can retain the Liam MacCarthy Cup, but urged the squad to take it one game at a time.

The Holycross Ballycahill man who has coached Tipperary at U-21 and senior level, as well as having an extensive club coaching CV, feels that if the players can stop teams running at them, they can retain the silverware.

“I do feel we can win the All-Ireland again. The teams that trouble Tipperary are the teams that run at us and I just feel that if we can prevent teams from doing that we can win the All-Ireland,” he told the audience in Hayes Hotel at an evening to remember the 1987 Munster Final in which he played such a key role, bagging two goals in extra time having come on as a sub.



Michael Doyle would like to see Brendan Maher playing a deeper role.

“I would be inclined to play Brendan Maher almost as a fourth half back to give more cover there and I definitely think that James Barry is more suited to a central role. I have watched James on so many occasions in the mid division and I just feel that he needs to be in a central position. It's all about opinions really and that would be my view.

“Of course if Brendan Maher is dropping deep, Michael Breen will have a lot of work to do at midfield, but he can manage that too,” he said.