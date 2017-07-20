All-Ireland SH Q Final: Hogan and Kennedy wary of Clare

Tipperary hurling greats John Kennedy and Ken Hogan are both very wary of the threat that Clare pose to Tipperary's All-Ireland senior hurling retention ambitions in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday afternoon next.

The double All-Ireland winners from 1989 and 1991 were guests in Hayes Hotel at a talk on the 1987 Munster hurling final victory, thirty years after the event and, though they were very positive about Tipperary's form, they were still way about the Bannermen.

Both men have been involved in management at senior level with Tipperary and were very well placed to comment on the current situation.

“I would be concerned about what Clare left behind them in the Munster Final,” said former centre back John Kennedy.

“The Tipp game was the direct opposite in that Tipperary took most of their chances and we will be coming into the game on the back of two wins. But, my view is that Clare will not make the same mistakes again - they threw away the Munster Final as far as I am concerned. I think they will change things around and come at Tipp from a different perspective. They will go after our full back line, I think,” the Clonoulty Rossmore man said.

John was the Man of the Match in the drawn Munster Final of '87 and behind him, keeper Ken Hogan made some very timely interventions to ensure that Tipp won out in the replay in Killarney.

He said: There's a lot of talk about our full back line, but it is my experience when you try to shore things up in one area, other things happen which can be more serious. Thossy Hamill has come in and has done very well and James Barry is redeeming himself in the corner. We iwll be under a lot of pressure in this game because Clare will be saying to themselves that they will not waste ball in the same way as they did against Cork.

“We cannot allow Clare to take us on and run at us. We have to keep them out and if we negate their goal threat, we have a great chance of winning this quarter final tie. It will come down to that I feel.

“There is no-one more aware to the defensive requirements of the team than Declan Fanning and Michael Ryan, both of whom were great defenders for Tipperary themselves,” Ken Hogan said.

The lads recalled Tipperary's two games against Clare in the '87 Munster semi-final in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney before going on to win the final, thereby bridging the 16 year 'famine'.

Clare once again stand in the way of Tipp and both men are urging caution saying that Tipp cannot get carried away.