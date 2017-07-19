Traffic information for Tipperary v Clare in Pairc Ui Chaoimh Saturday 22nd July

Our advice to all regardless of where you are travelling from is to arrive early and to park and ride or walk to the stadium.

Please note there will be severe restrictions on parking anywhere near the stadium and vehicular access will be extremely limited. However, there is ample parking available in the city centre with regular shuttle bus services to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In addition to on street parking, Q-Park are offering discounted Match Day parking at a fixed rate of €5 for Páirc Uí Caoimh Customers. This offer will run from 10am to 8pm each match day and applies to City Hall and Carroll’s Quay car parks only. To avail of this offer supporters should visit http://paircuichaoimh.ie and follow the link to q-park.ie Tickets must be booked before midnight prior to the day of the match.

Supporters outside Cork intending to travel by bus can avail of express Bus Eireann services from Clare and Tipperary.

Saturday July 22nd

• Buses will depart Cashel Main Street, The Bakehouse every two hours from 10:05 with last return journey at 18:00 from Cork Bus Station

• Buses will depart Cahir from Castle Street Tourist Office every two hours from 10:25 with last return journey at 18:00 from Cork Bus Station

• Buses will depart from Ennis Bus Station every hour from 08:20 with the last return journey at 18:25 from Cork Bus Station

On arrival in Cork the Route 202 service operates every 20 minutes to Pairc Ui Chaoimh from Merchants Quay adjacent to the Bus Station.

Supporters arriving by train to Kent Station, can avail of a bus service from 13.30hrs – which will serve Parnell Place Bus Station en-route to Páirc Uí Chaoimh (Ballintemple) for the game on each day.

The Return services will also operate from Ballintemple (Route # 202), with a connection at Parnell Place for Kent Station (Route # 205 and Route # 226). The Return Fare will be €2.20 per adult with half fare for children under 16 years of age.