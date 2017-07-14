Tipperary vs Armagh: Austin returns for footballers as two changes are made
Philip Austin pictured in action for Tipperary. Photo: Enda O'Sullivan
The Tipperary team to play Armagh in Semple Stadium on Saturday in the All-Ireland senior football qualifier sees the influential Philip Austin return to the starting fifteen.
The Tipperary team to play Armagh in Round 3B of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship in Semple Stadium, tomorrow afternoon, July 15th at 5pm, has been announced by manager Liam Kearns.
There are two changes to the side that lined out last weekend with championship debutant Willie Connors (Kiladangan) coming into the back line while up front there is a welcome return to the starting fifteen for Philip Austin (Borrisokane) following his hugely impressive second half introduction last Saturday.
The Tipperary starting XV therefore lines out as follows;
1. Ciarán Kenrick - Moyle Rovers
2. Willie Connors - Kiladangan
3. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
4. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch
5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers
7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
8. Liam Casey - Cahir
9. George Hannigan - Shannon Rovers
10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle
11. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe
12. Brian Fox (Capt.) - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen
14. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
15. Philip Austin - Borrisokane
