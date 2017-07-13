Tipperary's Adam O'Dwyer to represent Ireland at schools event

A huge congratulations to Adam O’Dwyer who won gold in the boys pole vault with a new Personal Best of 3.60mts representing Munster at the Tailteann games at Morton stadium Dublin.

He now goes on to wear the Irish jersey at the Schools International Athletics Board (SIAB) Schools International event which will be held on Saturday 15th July in Morton Stadium at 10.35am.

Thanks to his seriously dedicated coaches Eamon Flanagan and Anne Flanagan and his Principal Tiernan O'Donnell at Thurles CBS.