Breaking: Tipperary hurlers heading for Cork to clash with Clare

Tipperary's hurlers will travel to Pairc Ui Chaoimh for their clash with Clare in the All-Ireland senior hurling quarter final with a 3:00pm throw-in for the game on Saturday July 22nd.

The CCCC of the GAA announced the fixtures a few moments ago having been given assurances that the redeveloped stadium will be ready to host a double day of major games - Wexford and Waterford will clash in the second quarter final the day after, Sunday 23rd.

Meanwhile, CCCC has also confirmed that Tipperary will play Armagh in their football qualifier tie in Semple Stadium on Saturday next at 5:00pm. Fresh from their great win over Cavan away from home, Liam Kearns men will be thrilled to have home advantage against the Armagh lads who will make the long journey south for the Semple date.