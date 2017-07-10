Sunday 9th was a day to be cherished in Cahir for Mooreabbey Milers AC. Months of hard work and preparation culminated into just three amazing hours of road running in the Cahir Half Marathon. The Summer sun blazed down on the tourist town which was awash with club colours from all over the country and further afield. There was a real buzz around as runners gathered for what was to be an enjoyable 13.1 mile race.

The club was honoured to have John Downes as our race starter. John is a fantastic athlete and coach and a member of our club. Some of his own proudest achievements were winning the British cross country championships in 1996 and running a PB of 13.29 for 5k. The race got underway at 10am to cheers from onlookers.

The top three finishers did all the running up front for the majority of the race which passed through the village of Ballylooby. Word came through from the Morisson BMW lead car that Sergiu Ciobanu of Clonliffe Harriers was opening up a gap at mile 12. He raced passed the castle to rapturous applause and cheers from the supporters and onlookers to win the race in 1 hr 14 mins. Soon the 2nd male came into sight and it was Ray Coogan from the North East Runners club in Meath who crossed the line in 1hr 17 mins. We were delighted to see one of our own men, Kieran Lees taking 3rd place in a time of 1 hr 19 mins.

There were plenty of talented women competing on the day too. Dundrum AC's Linda Grogan took the spoils, winning the lady's race in 1 hr 29mins. Kealey Tideswell of Clonmel AC ran a fine race to take 2nd in 1.31 followed by Ellen Hanley of Grange Fermoy AC in 1.32.

A popular team event in the race was the two person relay with 22 teams taking part, each member running just over 10k each. The winning team was Kilmallock AC, consisting of Tony McMahon and PJ Carey who ran a combined time of 1.22. Congratulatios to all.

Other than Kieran Lees in 3rd our other club members did really well in tha race also. Well done to Robert Cunningham 1.34, Marie O'Shea 1.36 and 1st in her category, Brendan Houlihan 1.45, John Hayes 1.48, Derrick Ryan 1.51, Mary Pyke 1.55, Paddy Bourke 1.59 and Paidrigin Riggs 1.59 and Morgan McGrath 2.09.

Thanks to Hinchy's Garage, Garryspillane for sponsoring the much needed water on the day and to all our sponsors Cahir House Hotel, Promec Technologies, Morisson's Pharmacy, Quirke's Jewellers, Cummins' Financial Services, The Apple Farm, Dolan's Supervalu, Aldi and The Gatehouse Bar. Thanks to all the local businesses for kindly sponsoring spot prizes also.

The event would not have been such a success without the help of groups such as Cahir Meet & Train, Cahir Tidy Towns, Cahir Men's Shed, Galbally Cycling Club, Tipperary Motor Bike Traffic Management, Cahir GAA and our own club members and their families. A special word of thanks to our photographer Jane Griffan who zipped around the course taking great shots and was back at the finish line on time for the winners crossing the line. Congratulations to our race organisers Tricha Blackburn, Anne Finnan, Michelle Moroney and Tricia Ryan. Timing Solutions Ireland did a fantastic job on the results too.

We had great support from local clubs such as Clonmel AC, Mallow AC, Grange Fermoy AC, Galtee Runners and many more. Thanks to all the runners who took part and well done on a great achievement.

We will make a donation to the Irish Hospice Foundation in the coming weeks.