Breaking: Debut for Kennedy and Moloney as Tipp team to face Cavan is announced
Tipperary senior football manager Liam Kearns.
Tipp senior football Manager Liam Kearns makes four changes from the side which lost to Cork in the Munster semi-final.
The Tipperary team to play Cavan in Round 2B of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship in Kingspan Breffni Park, tomorrow afternoon, July 8th, has been announced by manager Liam Kearns.
With a panel curtailed by injury, Liam has handed Championship debuts to Emmett Moloney (Drom & Inch) and Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials) among four changes to the side which lost narrowly to Cork in their recent Munster Semi-Final. Colm O'Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan) and Kevin O'Halloran (Portroe) are the other players also drafted in.
The Tipperary starting XV lines out as follows;
1. Ciarán Kenrick - Moyle Rovers
2. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan
3. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
4. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch
5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers
7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
8. Liam Casey - Cahir
9. George Hannigan - Shannon Rovers
10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle
11. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers
12. Brian Fox (Capt.) - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen
14. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe
15. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
