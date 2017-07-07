Breaking: Tipp name ladies football team for Munster Final

The Munster Intermediate ladies football final takes place in Mallow for the Enda McDonnell Cup.

Tipperary Ladies Football will play Clare in the TG4 Munster Intermediate Championship Final (Enda McDonnell Cup) in Mallow on Saturday, July 8th at 1.15pm.

The Tipperary team is as follows -

Patricia Hickey, Brian Borus

Rachel O'Donnell, Cahir

Maria Curley, Templemore

Emma Buckley, Cahir

Caomihe Condon, Brian Borus

Samantha Lambert , Ardfinnan

Bríd Condon, Aherlow

Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus

Anna Rose Kennedy, Aherlow

Catherina Walsh, Moycarkey Borris

Roisin Howard, Cahir

Aisling McCarthy, Cahir

Sarah Everard , Moyle Rovers

Mairead Morrissey, Brian Borus

Aishling Moloney, Cahir

Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry

Niamh Lonergan, Moyle Rovers

Orla O'Dwyer, Boherlahan

Siobhan Condon, Aherlow

Elaine Kelly, Cappawhite

Gillian O'Brien, Moyle Rovers

Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan

Evrena Everard , Moyle Rovers

Alison Lonergan, Galtee Rovers

Anna Carey, Clonmel Commercials

Aine Fitzgerald, Moyle Rovers

Nicola Loughnane, Thurles Sarsfields

Laura Morrissey, Brian Borus