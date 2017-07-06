Breaking: John McGrath and Forde return to Tipp team to play Dublin in All-Ireland SH Qualifier

Looking forward to the weekend action, Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has announced his side to face Dublin in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Round 2 fixture in Semple Stadium this Saturday, July 8th at 5pm.

There are two changes in attack from the last day with Jason Forde and John McGrath both holding their places when introduced in that Round 1 victory. The injured Niall O'Meara makes way in attack while Noel McGrath, who lined out at midfield against Westmeath is left out of the starting fifteen.

The team lines out as follows as follows:

Daragh Mooney – Eire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

Donagh Maher – Burgess

Tomás Hamill – Moyne-Templetuohy

James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane

Joe O’Dwyer – Killenaule

Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

Padraic Maher (Capt.) – Thurles Sarsfields

Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh

Michael Breen – Ballina

Jason Forde – Silvermines

Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha

Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

John O’Dwyer – Killenaule

Seamus Callanan – Drom & Inch

John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney