Breaking: John McGrath and Forde return to Tipp team to play Dublin in All-Ireland SH Qualifier
John McGrath returns for Tipp but his brother Noel makes way.
Noel McGrath and NIall O'Meara make way for Dublin visit to Semple Stadium.
Looking forward to the weekend action, Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has announced his side to face Dublin in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Round 2 fixture in Semple Stadium this Saturday, July 8th at 5pm.
There are two changes in attack from the last day with Jason Forde and John McGrath both holding their places when introduced in that Round 1 victory. The injured Niall O'Meara makes way in attack while Noel McGrath, who lined out at midfield against Westmeath is left out of the starting fifteen.
The team lines out as follows as follows:
Daragh Mooney – Eire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
Donagh Maher – Burgess
Tomás Hamill – Moyne-Templetuohy
James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane
Joe O’Dwyer – Killenaule
Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
Padraic Maher (Capt.) – Thurles Sarsfields
Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh
Michael Breen – Ballina
Jason Forde – Silvermines
Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha
Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
John O’Dwyer – Killenaule
Seamus Callanan – Drom & Inch
John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on