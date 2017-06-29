Tipperary's minor semi-final replay against Cork fixed for Monday night

Common sense has prevailed - Cork authorities have agreed to play Tipperary in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship semi-final replay on Monday, July 3rd at 7.30pm in Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork subject to confirmation from the Munster Council’s Competitions Control Committee on Friday, June 30th.

On Thursday evening the Tipperary and Cork minor teams conjured an extraordinary contest at Semple Stadium, Thurles. After a thrilling game and extra-time the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship semi-final finished in a draw (2-18 to 1-21).

The replay was scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 1st at Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork (throw-in 1pm) which would leave the players with less than forty-eight hours to prepare. The Cork authorities initially refused to switch the replay to Monday evening, July 3rd, but, thankfully, common sense has prevailed and the game is now expected to take place on Monday, July 3rd (7.30pm) at Páirc Uí Rinn.

The winner of the replay will face Clare in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship final on Sunday, July 9th at Semple Stadium, Thurles prior to the senior decider between Cork and Clare.

For a full report from Thursday’s thriller at Semple Stadium, Thurles please click here.

Heroes all: the Tipperary minor hurling panel of players. Photo: Eamonn McGee