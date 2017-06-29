Significant changes in Tipperary team named for qualifier clash with Westmeath

The Tipperary team has been named for the first round All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship qualifier clash with Westmeath on Saturday, July 1st at 5pm in Semple Stadium, Thurles. And, as expected there are a number of significant changes to the starting line-up.

The starting team named by manager Michael Ryan features three championship debutants in Darragh Mooney, Tomás Hamill and Joe O'Dwyer - the Tipperary team to face Westmeath is: Darragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Donagh Maher (Burgess), Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Joe O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Michael Breen (Ballina), John O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch) & Niall O'Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s).

Following in the wake of the disappointing 1-26 to 2-27 defeat suffered at the hands of Cork in a Munster quarter-final on Sunday, May 21st blue and gold supporters are expecting to see a re-energised Tipperary team in action on Saturday.

Tipperary will launch their All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship qualifier campaign on Saturday, July 1st when the defending champions take a step through the back door.

Four contests comprise the opening round of the hurling qualifiers: Dublin v Laois, Kilkenny v Limerick, Offaly v Waterford and Tipperary v Westmeath.

The four winners of those games face off in round two on Saturday, July 8th with a place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals up for grabs on Sunday, July 23rd against the respective defeated provincial finalists.

In their Leinster qualifier group campaign Westmeath lost to Laois (2-17 to 1-23) before also losing to Kerry (2-12 to 0-20) while a 1-18 to 0-19 win over Meath propelled manager Michael Ryan's (Waterford) team into a Leinster quarter-final against Offaly. The Faithful won that test 4-14 to 1-20 thanks to a 2-1 blast from Shane Dooley during the last four minutes.

The draw for round two of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship qualifiers will be made on Monday morning, July 3rd.

CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday's hurling qualifier will be preceded by the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship clash between Tipperary and Limerick at 3pm in Semple Stadium.

And, the Tipperary Camogie team, following a brace of disappointing results, are determined to do themselves justice against the Munster champions.

Tipperary lost to the Shannonsiders in a recent Munster semi-final and also suffered a defeat to Cork in the opening round of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championship, but Brian Boyle’s team have plenty to offer.

The players are working incredibly hard on the training field and Tipperary will do everything in their power to represent the blue and gold jersey to the very best of their ability.