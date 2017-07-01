All systems go for the 32nd Coillte 10k

Wednesday the 5th of July at 8pm the Coillte 10k Road Race in Dundrum Co Tipperary will be ran for 32nd consecutive year by the local Dundrum Club.

The club is delighted to have Coillte once again as our main sponsor. The semi state company has been involved in this race every year since it was set up in 1988 which is greatly appreciated by the club.

The race, which also incorporates a 5K for juniors, is based around the Scouts Complex in the village where the club has its athletics facilities. The race has prizes in the usual categories with a specially Embroidered Souvenir Hand Towel for all finishers. For Tipperary athletes there is the added incentive of the Tim Crowe Memorial trophy (kindly donated by Dominic Moore) for the first Tipperary athlete to finish the 10k.The present holder been Danny Smith Ballynonty. This year the club has once again linked up with Niall O’Sullivan’s Premier Timing for entries and result data to handle the ever increasing numbers of runners every year.

The layout of the two lap course makes it ideal for spectators to see the race and encourage the athletes as the race progresses. One section of the course in the village allows viewing of the race at four different stages by moving about one hundred meters.

Michael Hassett St Catherines has had the most number of men’s victories with six wins. While in the women’s race Mary Sheehan Grange Fermoy and Siobhan O’Doherty Borrisokane are tied on nine wins each. Siobhan who has won every race since 2012 and will surely all going ok have a crack at the magical ten wins this year.

The following list is the men and women winners since 1986.

1986 John O'Halloran Tipp Town, Kathleen Maher Ballytrasna, 1987 John Fitzgerald Clonmel, Mary Lonergan Reenavana, 1988 Toddy Finn Raheny Shamrocks, Kay O'Sullivan Upperchurch, 1989 Bernard Feery Clonmel, Martina Dorney Thurles Crokes, 1990 Robert Costello Limerick, Kay O'Sullivan Upperchurch, 1991 Michael Hassett Thurles Crokes, Mary Sheehan East Cork, 1992 Robert Costello Limer ick, Mary Sheehan East Cork, 1993 Michael Hassett St. Catherines, Mary Sheehan East Cork, 1994 Michael Hassett St. Catherines, Gaile Culleton Thurles Crokes, 1995 Michael Hassett St. Catherines, Marcella Moloney Tullamore Harriers, 1996 Michael Has sett St. Catherines, Siobhan McCormack Emerald A.C., 1997 Daniel Gidumbanda Tanzania, Mary Shee han Grange Fermoy, 1998 Michae1 Hassett St. Catherines, Mary Sheehan East Cork, 1999 Colm Burke St. Abbans, Mary Sheehan Grange Fer moy, 2000 William Harty K.C.K., Mary Sheehan Grange Fermoy, 2001 Robert Wade Waterford A.C., Mary Sheehan Grange Fermoy, 2002 Pat Byrne Tinryland, Mary Sheehan Grange Fermoy, 2003 Tom Carey Limerick A.C., Rosemary Ryan Bilboa, 2004 Mick Kelly Gowran A.C., Siobhan O'Doherty Borrisokane, 2005 Sandis Bralitis Ballynonty A.C., Siobhan O'Doherty Borrisokane, 2006 Tom Carey Limerick A.C., Rosemary Ryan Bilboa, 2007 Dermot Kearns West Limerick, Madeline Dorney Thurles Crokes, 2008 Jason Fahey Olympic Harriers, Rosemary Ryan Bilboa, 2009 Tommy Evans Gowran, Siobhan O'Doherty Borrisokane.2010 Seamus Power Kilmurray Ibrickane, Siobhan O’Doherty Borrisokane. 2011 Kenneth Rogers St John’s, Rosemary Ryan Bilboa. 2012 Michael Shannon Kilnaboy, Siobhan O’Doherty Borrisokane. 2013 Christopher Bracken Thurles Crokes, Siobhan O'Doherty Borrisokane. 2014 Kevin Moore Dundrum, Siobhan O'Doherty Borrisokane. 2015 Stephen Hunter St Michael’s, Siobhan O’Doherty Borrisokane.2016 Declan Moore Bilboa, Siobhan O’Doherty Borrisokane.