Thurles Sports Festival Run

In conjunction with the Thurles Festival of Sport, Croke AC are holding a 6k family fun run and walk on Sunday July 2nd at 11 am. Registration is at the Croke Ac facility at Racecourse Road, 10 euro for runners, five euro for walkers, with children free.

The route is fromthe Croke AC premises to Killinan, via Seskin, to Cormackstown Road and back to the Croke AC grounds via Kennedy Park.

There will be changing facilities and showers available and ample car park space. Proceeds from the event go to the Friends of the Hospital of the Assumption Thurles and to the club. There are prizes for the top three men and women. Full details from Madeline at 087-9948576.