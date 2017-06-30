Treacy and O'Doherty win Thurles Croke AC Dave Fogarty Road Race

Local athletes John Treacy and Borrisokane’s Siobhan O'Doherty were winners of the senior races in the Croke AC Thurles, annual Dave Fogarty Memorial four mile road race at Thurles last Thursday evening.

There was a big turn-out from inside and outside the county for this popular event on the summer racing calendar and with conditions ideal for the testing Leugh run, it was locals John Treacy and Denis Shanahan who cut out the pace on the hilly circuit. John is showing the benefits of his new training programme and has been a regular podium figure right across the country but he had to work all the way to see off the challenge of Denis, ten seconds separating them at the line. A further four seconds behind was Moycarkey-Coolcroo’s Paddy Cummins. Dermot Hayes of Dundrum was fourth and Liam Shanahan, also of Thurles, was fifth.

The ladies race was a much more predictable affair with Siobhan O Doherty stamping her class on the field to romp home a clear-cut winner. Sharon Cleere of Gowran was second with Carmel Fitzgibbon of Croke Ac third; Dundrum’s Lidna Grogan was fourth and Aine Roche of Clonmel fifth.

There was keen competition in the various categories also with Tipperary athletes dominating. Prizes were presented following refreshments after the race by Croke AC chairman, John Fitzgibbon,who thanked the stewards and catering people for their help and also the large number of participants

Presentation to Patsy

Prior to the presentation of prizes a special presentation was mad to Croke AC’ legend Patsy Dorney to mark his 80th birthday. Club chairman John Fitzgibbon congratulated Patsy on this milestone and expressed appreciation of allthe time and work he and his wife Kathleen put into the running of the club. They are the life and soul of the club, he addeed.

Race Details-

Men – Senior – 1, John Treacy, Croke Ac,21.24; 2, Denis Shanahan,Croke Ac, 21.34; 3, Patrick Cummins, Moycarkey-Coolcroo,21.38; 4, Dermot Hayes, Dundrum, 22.17; 5, Liam Shanahan,Croke AC, 22.27;

O/35, Pat Roche, Caarrick-on-Suir; 2, James Cleere, Unattached;

0/4-, John Fogarty, Thurles; 2, Seamus Duggan,Templemore;

0/45, Sean Percy, Templemore; 2, Declan O Doherty, Thurles;

0/50 , John O Shaughnessy, Thurles; 2, John Kennedy,Borrisoleigh;

0/55- Michael Moore,Dundrum; 2, Anthony Power, Clonmel;

0/60, Joe Gough,West Waterford; 2, Matt Alexander,Coolquill;

0/70, Michael Dundon, Thurles; 2,. Myles McHugh,Clonmel;

Junior, Sean Phillips, Thurles; 2, David Ryan,Ballyskenach;

Ladies

Senior – 1, Siobhan O Doherty,Borrisokane 22.50; 2, Sharon Cleere, Gowran, 24.06; 3,Carmel Fitzgibbon, Croke AC, 24.50; 4, Linda Grogan,Dundrum, 25.30; 5, Aine Roche, Clonmel, 25.51;

0/35, Michelle Maher, Thurles;2, Kate Kennedy, Templemore;

0/40, Michelle Doherty,Clonmel;2, Paula Mills, Thurles;

0/45, Martina Ryan, Thurles; 2, Patricia Ryan, Borrisoleigh;

0/50, Mary Moloney,Thurles; 2 Kathleen O Meara,Borrisoleigh;

0/55, Aisling Kiely,Dundrum; 2, Mairead Ryan, Templemore;

0/60, Marion Murtagh, Thurles;

0/65, Hilary Collins, Coolquill