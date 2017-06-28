Tipperary hurlers set to feature in Boston exhibition on November 19th

In the exhibition series, which will feature a double-header for the first time at the home of the Boston Red Sox, Dublin face Galway in a repeat of their 2015 Super 11s clash while Tipperary take on Clare.

The Super 11s format is a modified version of hurling which has been designed for smaller venues - it is 11-a-side and teams score goals and points by firing the ball into the net from designated scoring areas. In 2015 Galway beat Dublin 50-47 at Fenway Park in the corresponding classic two years ago in front of 28,000 spectators.