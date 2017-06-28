Tipperary hurlers set to feature in Boston exhibition on November 19th
Gary Maguire (Dublin), Johnny Glynn (Galway), Dáire Quinn (Tipperary) and Bobby Duggan (Clare) pictured at the launch of the 2017 Super 11s AIG Fenway Hurling Classic.
The Super 11s AIG Fenway Hurling Classic exhibition game returns to Boston's Fenway Park on November 19th and will feature Tipperary, Clare, Dublin and Galway.
In the exhibition series, which will feature a double-header for the first time at the home of the Boston Red Sox, Dublin face Galway in a repeat of their 2015 Super 11s clash while Tipperary take on Clare.
The Super 11s format is a modified version of hurling which has been designed for smaller venues - it is 11-a-side and teams score goals and points by firing the ball into the net from designated scoring areas. In 2015 Galway beat Dublin 50-47 at Fenway Park in the corresponding classic two years ago in front of 28,000 spectators.
