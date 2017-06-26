Qualifier draw: Tipperary hurlers take on Westmeath and the footballers face Cavan

The draws for the All-Ireland football and hurling qualifiers were made on RTÉ Radio One's 'Morning Ireland' show today - in round one of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship qualifiers Michael Ryan’s senior hurling team have been drawn at home to Westmeath while Liam Kearns’ Tipperary senior footballers have been drawn against Cavan in round two of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifiers. The date, time and venue for both fixtures will be released later today.

ALL-IRELAND HURLING QUALIFIERS

Tipperary will launch their All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship qualifier campaign on Saturday, July 1st when the defending champions take a step through the back door.

Four contests comprise the opening round of the qualifiers: Dublin v Laois, Kilkenny v Limerick, Offaly v Waterford and Tipperary v Westmeath.

The four winners of those games face off in round two on Saturday, July 8th with a place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals up for grabs on Sunday, July 23rd against the respective defeated provincial finalists.

ALL-IRELAND FOOTBALL QUALIFIERS

Following their one-point defeat at the hands of Cork in the recent Munster semi-final Liam Kearns' footballers will return to competitive action in the second round of the All-Ireland qualifier series on the weekend of Saturday, July 8th.

The All-Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifiers are divided into sections A and B - teams are designated A or B depending on which half of their provincial championships they compete in. In all rounds of the qualifiers A teams play A teams and B teams play B teams.

Tipperary have been designated a section B team - the full draw for round 2B of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifiers is: Wexford v Monaghan, Westmeath v Armagh, Carlow v Leitrim and Cavan v Tipperary.

Eight games (four in round 2A and four in round 2B) take place in round two with the eight winners of these contests playing one another in round three. The four winners then face the respective four beaten provincial finalists in round four with a place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals up for grabs.