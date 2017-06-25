Where does your club stand after round four of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling League?

Round four of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling League took place over the weekend with eye-catching performances propelling Clonoulty-Rossmore and Borris-Ileigh to the summit of group one and two respectively in division one. And, with the top two sides in each divisional group progressing to the knock-out stage of the competition points are now precious.

DIVISION ONE GROUP ONE

A 0-24 to 2-17 win over Nenagh Éire Óg at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh on Sunday afternoon propelled Clonoulty-Rossmore to the summit of division one group one. On Friday Mullinahone beat Killenaule (4-17 to 1-19) while on Saturday Portroe proved too strong for Thurles Sarsfields (1-14 to 0-15). Facing into the fifth round of games five of the six sides involved can still book a place in the semi-finals - Mullinahone (four points) host Nenagh Éire Óg (six points), Killenaule (zero points) are at home to Portroe (four points) and Clonoulty-Rossmore (six points) pay a visit to Thurles Sarsfields (four points).

DIVISION ONE GROUP TWO

With a 0-20 to 1-14 win over Éire Óg Annacarty on Friday evening Borris-Ileigh moved to the summit of division one group two on six points. Drom & Inch (who beat Kilruane 3-22 to 1-15 on Friday) and Kiladangan (beat Upperchurch-Drombane 1-16 to 0-17) are second and third respectively just one point off the pace. So, there is plenty to play for here entering the final round of games when Éire Óg Annacarty (two points) host Kiladangan (five points), Drom & Inch (five points) are at home to Borris-Ileigh and Upperchurch (two points) pay a visit to Kilruane (four points).

DIVISION TWO GROUP ONE

Toomevara maintained their one hundred per cent record in division two group one on Friday night when beating Templederry (0-26 to 2-18) - Toome lead the group on eight points while Templederry are third on four. Loughmore-Castleiney (six points) are second following their 1-19 to 2-9 win over Carrick Swans (two points) on Sunday while Ballingarry beat Moycarkey-Borris (0-15 to 0-13). Moycarkey-Borris are bottom on zero points while Ballingarry are fourth on four points. Round five will see Loughmore-Castleiney play at home to the Templederry Kenyons, Carrick Swans are away to Moycarkey-Borris and Toomevara make the journey to play Ballingarry.

DIVISION TWO GROUP TWO

Thanks to a 1-20 to 0-21 win over JK Bracken’s on Sunday Roscrea now lead division two group two. On Saturday Holycross-Ballycahill saw off Burgess (3-17 to 1-15) at Kilcolman while on Sunday Lorrha beat Ballina (1-23 to 1-15). In the fifth round Burgess (six points) are away to Roscrea (seven points), Ballina (zero points) are at home to JK Bracken’s (zero points) and Lorrha-Dorrha (five points) host Holycross-Ballycahill (six points). The winners of the Burgess v Roscrea and Lorrha-Dorrha v Holycross-Ballycahill clashes will progress to the semi-finals.

DIVISION THREE GROUP ONE

Seán Treacy’s are two points clear at the top of division three group one following their emphatic 4-19 to 2-13 win over Moyle Rovers on Sunday. On Saturday St Mary’s Clonmel beat Lattin-Cullen Gaels (0-22 to 0-13) while on Sunday Ballinahinch saw off Moyne-Templetuohy (1-21 to 1-13). In the final round of games Seán Treacy’s host Moyne-Templetuohy, Lattin-Cullen Gaels are at home to Moyle Rovers and St Mary’s Clonmel play host to Ballinahinch. Only Seán Treacy’s (eight points), Lattin-Cullen Gaels (six points) and Ballinahinch (six points) are in contention for places in the semi-finals.

DIVISION THREE GROUP TWO

Silvermines are setting the pace in division three group two with four wins from four games - on Sunday the ‘Mines beat Newport (3-15 to 0-14). Newport (six points) are still in contention for a semi-final place while Knockavilla Kickhams (five points) are also in with a shout of making the last four. Kickhams beat Moneygall (1-21 to 1-13) on Saturday while Borrisokane beat Clonakenny 0-23 to 2-5 on Sunday. The final round of games sees Newport at home to Borrisokane, Knockavilla Kickhams host Silvermines and Clonakenny travel to face Moneygall.

DIVISION FOUR GROUP ONE

Sunday’s 5-12 to 2-16 win over Galtee Rovers has booked Boherlahan-Dualla a place in the semi-finals (eight points following four wins from four games). Entering the final round of group games Cashel King Cormacs, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Roscrea and Galtee Rovers are all in with a shout of joining Boherlahan-Dualla in the knock-out phase of the competition. On Friday Roscrea beat Golden-Kilfeacle (3-10 to 2-8) while on Sunday Cashel King Cormacs beat Gortnahoe-Glengoole (1-22 to 5-8). Round five sees Galtee Rovers host Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Boherlahan-Dualla away to Roscrea and Golden-Kilfeacle at home to Cashel King Cormacs.

DIVISION FOUR GROUP TWO

On Sunday afternoon Clonoulty-Rossmore drew with Shannon Rovers (1-20 to 2-17) and now lead division four group two on seven points - Shannon Rovers are fourth on three points and are now out of the reckoning for a semi-final spot. On Friday Carrick Davins beat Arravale Rovers (1-20 to 1-17) and duly moved into third place on six points while Rovers are also out of the semi-final reckoning on two. On Sunday Cappawhite beat Kilsheelan-Kilcash 1-20 to 0-12 to move into second place on six points while Kilsheelan-Kilcash are rooted to the bottom of the table on zero. The final round of games here sees Arravale Rovers at home to Cappawhite, Carrick Davins away to Clonoulty-Rossmore and Shannon Rovers play host to Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

DIVISION FIVE GROUP ONE

Thurles Sarsfields beat Toomevara (1-22 to 1-12) on Saturday while on Sunday Grangemockler-Ballyneale saw off St Patrick’s (5-19 to 1-12). As a result Toomevara and Grangemockler-Ballyneale are joint-top of the division on six points, but four games remain to be played in the division: the round four clash between Rockwell Rovers (four points) and Emly (zero points) along with the round five meetings of Emly and Thurles Sarsfields (two points), Grangemockler-Ballyneale and Rockwell Rovers and, finally, St Patrick’s (four points) and Toomevara. Only Emly and Thurles Sarsfields are out of the running for semi-final spots here.

DIVISION FIVE GROUP TWO

On Sunday Ballybacon-Grange beat Upperchurch-Drombane 2-19 to 1-12 to take over at the summit of division five group two on eight points. Upperchurch are now second on four points, but the four remaining sides in the group all have a game in hand - Knockshegowna (four points), Cahir (two points), Ballylooby-Castlegrace (two points) and Skeheenarinky (zero points). There are five outstanding contests to be played - Skeheenarinky v Knockshegowna, Ballylooby-Castlegrace v Cahir, Ballybacon-Grange v Cahir, Knockshegowna v Upperchurch-Drombane and Skeheenarinky v Ballylooby-Castlegrace.

DIVISION SIX GROUP ONE

Thurles Gaels lead division six group one with a one hundred per cent record - five wins from five games, but Killea, Newcastle and Gortnahoe-Glengoole are all in the hunt for a semi-final spot on four points. There are four games outstanding in the division: Marlfield v Solohead, Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Newcastle, Killea v Newcastle and Marlfield v Gortnahoe-Glengoole.

DIVISION SIX GROUP TWO

Following their 2-19 to 2-7 win over Cappawhite Boherlahan-Dualla now lead division six group two on with eight points from four games. Cappawhite are second on six points, Clonmel Óg are third on four points and Knock have an outside chance of making the semi-finals on two points with two games to play. Five games remain to be played in the division: Clerihan v Rosegreen, Knock v Clonmel Óg, Clonmel Óg v Boherlahan-Dualla, Rosegreen v Knock and Clerihan v Cappawhite.