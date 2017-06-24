Come and compete in the Borrisoleigh 5k

The roads surrounding the village of Borrisoleigh will be awash with athletes of all grades on Tuesday night 27th June when many will come to compete in the fourth annual Borrisoleigh 5km which is sponsored by Declan Maher Financial Services.

It’s an event that caters for everyone from the elite performers to the fun runner. This year’s event sees a change to both the start and finish lines with proceedings starting at the pedestrian traffic lights on the main street while the finish will see athletes returning to finish in the square instead of the turning onto the track in the sports field like in previous years.

For the leading men and women, the podium placings will see the first finisher receive €200, second place will receive €100 with third place claiming €50. The course records were set last year at 14:58 for the men and 16:42 for the women and in this year’s event, the top 3 men and women will receive an €100 bonus to dip under these times.

We’ve also added to all other grades when this year’s overage section will see prizes awarded to the top 3 finishers in the Over 40, 50 and 60 grades. We’ve added a junior grade with the top 3 under 18 boys and girls claiming prizes. There will also be a prize for every 25th finisher.

In another addition to this year’s event, we’ve added a team event with the top 3 men and women’s teams climbing the podium. Teams will consist of 4 participants with the top 3 scoring. It’s important to note that anyone who wins an individual prize is ineligible for the team event.

The run will start at 8pm with registration beginning at 6:30pm in the Parish Centre behind the church. The entry fee is €10 while under 18’s are €5. The run will be chip timed while refreshments and ice-cream will be available to all finishers at the post run presentation.

This year will also see the inclusion of a 2 mile Family Fairy Trail Fun Walk. This has a 7pm start from the square. It will then head to the sports field where participants will do 2 laps of the Fairy Trail Trackbefore finishing back in the square prior to the start of the run.

We welcome and encourage all comers to participate in this new initiative where the entry fee is €5 per family. The participating kids will be encouraged to look for and gather some hidden feathers around the trail which will be exchanged for some spot-prizes at the finish. (One spot-prize per participant).

Entries for the walk will be taken from 6:15pm in the Parish Centre.

We extend an open invitation to all to come and be part of the Borrisoleigh 5km and Fairy Trail Walk and be sure to bring a friend