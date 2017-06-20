Tipperary's Knock ME Down Challenge 2017

Following last year's remarkably successful inaugural 'Knock ME Down Challenge' event we are delighted to inform you that this year's event will be held on Saturday September 16th.

If you wish to book please have the following information ready for the participant (or both participants if you are booking for 2 people). All this information will be necessary to complete the booking (there is a maximum of 2 participants per booking): Name. Participant Phone Number. Email Address (for communication). In Case of Emergency (ICE) Number. Male or Female Participant. Over/Under 40 on September 16th 2017. Tee Shirt Size (standard S, M, L or XL – not fitted). Heard about event (Facebook, Email, Word of Mouth, etc.). Any allergies or medical conditions for our First Aid team.

The entry fee is €55 per participant and bookings are now being taken at http://www.kmdact.com/knock-me-down-challenge-info

This multi-disciplinary event involves Cycling, Running, (or walking) and Kayaking. As multi-sport events go, this is well suited to anybody with a reasonable level of fitness. The entire course is on roads and forestry tracks so getting lost will not be an issue. The start and finish of the challenge is at the GAA field in the village of Newcastle, not too far from the towns of Clonmel and Cahir, Co. Tipperary. You can find an outline of the course online.

Sign-In on the morning of the event will be 30 minutes prior to the starting time slot you choose. Starting time slots are available in 15 minute intervals from 10.30am to 12.30pm. There are changing and shower facilities available at the GAA grounds.

The breakdown of the event is as follows:

• 15km Cycle from Newcastle to Kilballyboy Wood car park/picnic site on Vee Road outside Clogheen

• 2.5km run/walk from Kilballyboy Wood to Bay Lough

• 0.5km kayak around Bay Lough

• 2.5km run/walk from Bay Lough to Kilballyboy Wood car park (different return route)

• 15km Cycle back to Newcastle

If you are not familiar with the event and what it entails you can find full details at

http://www.knockmealdownactive.com/knock-me-down-challenge-september-16th-2017