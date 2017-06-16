Do you have what it takes to design the next Munster rugby alternate jersey ?

Munster Rugby, adidas and Life Style Sports are recruiting socially savvy supporters and digital innovators to launch the 2017/18 Munster Rugby alternate jersey this July. Munster Rugby and adidas will show the jersey to a select few Munster Rugby fans ahead of the official launch, and invite them to create a unique online unveiling.

What does next mean to you? In a world where content is king, you will be chosen to devise the next generation of jersey reveals. With expert guidance from Life Style Sports and adidas’ award winning creative digital teams, each launch idea will be refined and polished at a digital masterclass taking place in Thomond Park on July 5th.

Only limited by your own creativity, each unique jersey reveal will go live on July 10th, announcing the arrival of the new alternate jersey in different ways throughout the day.

Commenting on the jersey reveal Debbie Byrne, Marketing Director Life Style Sports, said:

“Whether you’re a celebrated graffiti artist or simply blazing a trail on Snapchat, we are going to hand the new Munster Rugby alternate jersey over to the most creative Munster supporters and watch the ideas flow. This signals an innovative step for Life Style Sports and Munster Rugby’s partnership and an amazing opportunity for Munster supporters looking to stand out from the crowd.”

Want more likes, shares, followers and fame? Then this competition is for you. The access won’t stop on launch day and throughout the season the crack team of creatives will be given unrivalled access to the players, management and access all area passes to create one of a kind content that could cement their status as Munster’s most socially influential supporters and generate the kind of likes and views that only Simon Zebo could dream of!

To enter the competition to launch the 2017/18 Munster Alternate jersey go tohttp://www.lifestylesports. com/page/munstercomp or check out Life Style Sports’ social channels. Facebook: @LifestyleSports1, Twitter: @lifestylesports, Instagram: @lifestylesports