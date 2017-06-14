Tipperary Athletics: Dundrum AC

CIRCLE OF FRIENDS 5K

The Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre 5k Family Fun Run and Walk was held in Tipp Town on Sunday the 11th of June. We had a double win here with Stephen Ryan winning the men's race in 18:30 and Dymphna Ryan was 1st Lady in a fantastic time of 19:54. Great to see Dymphna back on good form after injury. Mairead Julian and Christina Fryday also did the walk/run with their children.

ROSSMORE NS FUN RUN

Rossmore NS Patents Association hosted a 6.7km Fun Run on Sunday the 11th June. Willie O'Dwyer won the race, Michèal Coen was 4th, Catriona Sadlier was 2nd Lady and had also ran the New Inn Festival 5k the night before. Margaret Kelly also ran.

TRIPLE WIN FOR DUNDRUM AC AT NEW INN FESTIVAL 5K

The New Inn Festival 5k was held on Saturday the 10th of June. We had a great mix of Senior, Juvenile and Fit4Life athletes compete, 15 in total. Conditions remained dry for the race with some wind. The biggest challenge was the straight hill of 1.2km to the finish line. Gareth McGlinchey had a superb race to win in 16:41, he was followed by 11th Shane Buckley in a fantastic PB time of 19:09 taking 24 secs off his previous PB and was first juvenile (he's only 11 years old). Laura Armstrong was 15th overall and 1st Lady in a time of 20:34. These three combined to make it a triple win for Dundrum AC. Next was 16th Declan Buckley 20:35, 30th Martha Quirke 21:49 and was 3rd Lady, 32nd Teresa O'Connor 22:00 and was 4th Lady, 52nd Tracie O Dwyer 25:03, 68th Niamh Buckley 26:47 a juvenile making her debut over this distance, 77th Caroline Dawdry 27:55, 78th Aine Bradshaw 27:55 taking a huge 2 mins 39 secs off of her previous PB, 81st Patricia Moloney 28:19 taking 53 secs off of her previous PB, 85th Catriona Sadlier 29:19, 88th Grainne O'Dwyer 29:26 taking 17 secs off of her previous PB, 143rd Triona Buckley 42:48 and making his debut over this distance juvenile Cian Buckley in 144th in 42:58. Great to see so many wins, places and personal bests on a challenging course and juveniles making debuts over new distances. Great dynamics within this group with Father Declan Buckley, his wife Triona Buckley and their 3 children Shane, Niamh and Cian all racing. Also Fit4Life leaders Gareth and Laura and the Fit4life Ladies they coach.

10K CHARITY WALK/RUN/CYCLE

A 10k Charity Walk/Run/Cycle was held in Dundrum on Saturday the 10th of June. It was in aid of South Tipperary Hospice Home Care Team and in memory of Paddy Horgan. We had 4 club members take part in the walk and run. Claire Devitt did the run in 43:50, also completing the walk/run were Elaine Murphy, Margaret Kelly and Margaret Carroll.

DROM INCH CAMOGIE 5K FUN RUN

The Drom & Inch Camogie 5k Fun Run was held on Friday the 9th of June in wet and windy conditions. Colm Bradshaw had a great race to win in 17:35. Next we had two of our Fit4Life ladies 90th Christina Fryday 27:31 and 91st Mary Shanahan 27:33 taking 28 seconds off of her previous PB.

MOYNE 10K

The Moyne AC 10k Mini Marathon was held on the bank holiday Monday the 5th of June. We had 3 athletes compete. Michael Ryan had a great race to place 3rd in 36:07, 19th Michael Moore 40:48 and 23rd Noel Casey who only ran a 5k in Tullaroan on the Saturday completed the course in 41:04.

TULLAROAN 5K

Tullaroan Athletic Club held thir annual Ultra, Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k and 5k on Saturday the 3rd of June in Co Kilkenny. Noel Casey competed in the 5k and placed 4th in a time of 20:09.

JUVENILE TRAINING

Juvenile training every Tuesday and Friday at 7pm, at the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum.

FIT4LIFE

Fit4Life training every Monday and Thursday at 7pm, the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum. Some Monday nights are at the duck pond so please keep an eye out on our Fit4Life Dundrum page on Facebook.

COILLTE 10K

Our 32nd Annual Coillte 10k will be held on Wednesday the 5th of July at 8pm. Lovely flat course over two loops. There will also be a 5k for the Juniors. Quality hand embroidered towel for all finishers. €15 entry for adults and €10 for Juniors. Chip timed.