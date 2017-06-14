Thurles Crokes - A week to Dave Fogarty 4 Mile Road Race

There is just over a week to go till the annual Dave Fogarty road race, which again this year follows the well known leugh route and is suited to walkers, joggers and the more competitive runner alike.

Race takes place on Thursday 22nd June and starts at 8pm sharp registration is in the Thurles crokes complex on the racecourse road where there will be refreshments after the race. There will be prizes in all categories and spot on the night. For more information contact 0504 23543

MUNSTER SENIOR AND MASTERS TRACK & FIELD

On Sunday 11th June Cork CIT was the venue for the Munster track & field conditions on the day made for some very tough running with some very high winds and showers. John Dooley was our first competitor running his prefered event the 800m O/35. John remained in the comfort of the pack through the early stages of the race and when the break came with 200 to go he showed a great turn of speed to take the silver medal. Next we had Kevin Coleman running the 800m seniors he ran very well to come home in a time of 2.09 an excellent performance from Kevin considering he's been injured for the last few weeks. John Treacy ran the longest distance of the day the 5000m this race had some of the best runners in Munster and John competed well with them to come home 9th in a time of 15.58. John Fitzgibbon was our final man to take to the track where he ran in the 3000m O/35. In what was a very tactical race John came home in 3rd place to take the bronze medal. This was not enough for John who also took part in the 1500m O/35. John stayed with the leading pack but when the break came he was 10m off 1st place, with 100m to go John made his move and started to gain ground as they came to the line it was too close to call John dipped and took the victory by the narrowest of margins .10 of a second to become Munster champion. Well done everyone on a very successful championship.

IRISH MILERS CLUB

The GV Ryan IMC meet took place on Saturday the 10th June in Irishtown Stadium. William Hughes took part in the 3000m where he came home in 14th place with a great time of 8.57.

DROM AND INCH FUN RUN

Friday 9th June all roads led to Drom for their annual 5k road race. We had a large field of runners competing with Declan Doherty our first home in 4th place in a time of 18.08 followed by Eoin Mokler 7th in 18.34, Shane Dorney 8th 18.43, Madeline Dorney is well on the way back from injury coming home 1st lady in 19.11 follwed by John F Kennedy 19.42. Sean Phillips was the first junior home in a time of 20.05 leaving his dad billy for dust in a time of 22.24, Martina Ryan 2nd lady 21.10. Well done all who took part.

CORK GRADED LEAGUES

On Monday 29th May Jacqueline Hughes travelled to Cork CIT to compete in the 3000m she put in a great performance to come home in 1st place in a time of 11.10. This is a personal best for Jacqueline who is running very well.

JUVENILE TRAINING

Juvenile training continues every Monday & Thursday evening from 6.30 to 7pm under the guidence of Martina & Madeline.

THURLES CROKES 6K CHALLENGE

This Thurs 15th June see's our final week of our get fit for 2017 6k challange. Starting from the clubhouse with walkers off at 6.45pm & joggers/ runners off at 7pm. This is open to members and non members who wish to walk, jog, run. push a buggy around the seskin loop. Cost is €2 per night.

LITTLE ATHLETES

Our little athletes continues for the summer months on Wednesday evenings from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. This is aimed at 4 to 10 yr olds where they can enjoy fun and games in a non competitive environment. Cost is €2 per night.