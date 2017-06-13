All roads lead to Ballingarry for Michael Cahill Road Race

All roads lead to our wonderful 20th Anniversary of Michael Cahill 5km this Friday evening at 8pm start.

This event is guaranteed to be Coolquill AC’s biggest event of all and we are really looking forward to seeing you all there to join with us to celebrate this wonderful occasion.

This event is very important to us, Michael Cahill was a very talented young man that had won numerous titles over his very short time. Michael was the ideal example for any Athlete as was never afraid to push himself hard and was always prepared to do whatever it took to get to the next level of fitness and that is why it was no surprise that he achieved so much in his 16years of life. He won from County to Munster to All-Irelands at various grades and we are delighted to be able to keep this event going year on year in his memory.

This course is the ideal start for the total beginner or to the more competitive Athlete going after personal best times this very flat, fast course is perfect for all standards.

We have a specially designed Dryfit T-shirt for everyone and we have our photographer on the ready to make sure we don’t miss a moment and combined with chip timing we will have all pictures and results fully available after the event.

Contact Leslie on: 086 0781422. We hope to see you there to help us make it an evening to remember.