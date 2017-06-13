Rain couldn't keep the crowds from Tipperary mini marathon in Moyne

With the weather forecast predicting rain, rain and more rain, the morning of 5th June dawned bright and dry for the 8th running of the Moyne Mini Marathon.

The weather held good for the majority of the 156 participants with some of those walking the 10k route the unfortunate victims of a change in the weather about an hour and a half into the event. However this certainly did not dampen their enthusiasm and all were safely back in the clubhouse within minutes of the rain coming down.

At the head of affairs the race was completely dominated by Kevin Maunsell of Clonmel Athletic Club and the holder of the course record in 32.07 who surged clear from the off to open a lead on the remainder of the field and he was never threatened thereafter. The finish line this year was moved onto the track for the final 120mts with Kevin powering down the home straight to cross the line in a new course record time of 31.49. Great running from Kevin. John Fitzgibbon, Thurles Crokes led the chasing group and he maintained his form over the 6.2 mile distance to come home second in 34.27 while Michael Ryan, Dundrum broke clear of the field to finish third in 36.07. Local club athlete Liam Kelly came through for fourth in 37.02 followed by Sean Percy, Templemore AC fifth in 37.23. Sixth place went to John Dooley, Thurles Crokes crossing the line in 37.45 while just behind him came our first lady Sharon Cleere of Thurles who breasted the tape in a great time of 37.53. Dympna Ryan’s record still stands but not before a great effort from Sharon which saw her just fall short of the target of 37.04. John Fogarty, Thurles Crokes was just yards behind to finish 8th in 37.55 followed by Ken Shannon of Raheny Shamrocks 9th in 38.08. The final place in the top ten went to Seamus Duggan of Templemore AC in 39.28.

Carmel Fitzgibbon, Thurles Crokes ran a great race to finish 13th overall and claim 2nd place in the Ladies race crossing the line in 38.57. Another great County athlete Aine Roche, Clonmel came through to take third place in 41.01 while Martina Ryan, Thurles Crokes finished 4th in 43.37. Fifth place in the ladies event went to Lyndsey Dooley, Thurles Crokes in 46.34 followed by two local athletes in Kate Harrison and Sharon Kiely both crossing the line together in 47.20. In 8th place was Aine Doocey, Fethard AC in a time of 48.21 followed by Mary Pyke, Moreabbey Milers AC in 49.01 and topping off the top ten places in the ladies event was Brid Quinlan of Upperchurch in 49.15.

All entrants received a medallion inscribed with the club logo and these were much appreciated by all. Many thanks to everyone for their support with athletes spread far and wide from Dublin to Kerry, Laois to Kilkenny and local areas from Nenagh to Cahir. Our thanks also to the Irish Heart Foundation Group from the Anner Hotel, Thurles and the Thurles Friends of Chernobyl whose participation added to the event. Full results on www.moyneathleticclub.com and photo’s courtesy of Billy Loughnane are on our Moyne Athletic Club facebook page. Our thanks also to all those who helped out in any way with the successful running of the event