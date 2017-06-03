Ronayne juggernaut rolls over another bridge as Tipperary ladies streak to 34-point win

Shane Ronayne’s juggernaut rolled over another bridge as the Tipperary ladies streaked to a 34-point win against Limerick in a one-sided Munster Intermediate Championship match played at Seán Treacy Park, Tipperary Town on Saturday.

Munster Ladies Football

Intermediate Championship

Tipperary 8-16 Limerick 1-3

Following on from their division three league final win over Wexford the Tipperary team were, once again, in superb form on Saturday and booked their place in the provincial final against Clare without too much fuss.

Although Tipperary fielded without nine of the team which started against Wexford in the league final replay the Premier County blasted eight goals past a helpless Limerick team. And, Tipperary had outstanding performances right around the field. Maria Curley and Elaine Kelly were superb at the back, Jennifer Grant caught the eye in the middle of the field, Catherina Walsh pulled the strings at centre-forward, Mairéad Morrissey was outstanding and Róisín Howard fired home four goals.

FIRST HALF

A rampant Tipperary team exploded into devastating action and fired home 2-4 within the first four minutes of this contest.

With a number of key players rested manager Shane Ronayne used this clash with Limerick as an opportunity to hand players like Rachel O'Donnell, Elaine Kelly, Laura Dillon and Evrena Everard their championship debut. And, Ronayne’s strategy was rewarded. Indeed, the Tipperary management team will have a bit of a job to do to pick a starting team next day out given this performance.

Mairéad Morrissey, who is a superb playmaker, set up Evrena Everard for the opening goal in the second minute before Sarah Everard added the second mere seconds later. Aoibhe O’Shea, Mairéad Morrissey, Bríd Condon and Laura Dillon fired over points which presented Tipperary with a 2-4 to no-score lead.

Limerick responded with successive points from Kristine Reidy and Stephanie Nunan, but the Shannonsiders were utterly out-classed and shipped 3-6 without reply during the concluding twenty-three minutes of the opening half. Catherina Walsh (two), Sarah Everard, Aoibhe O’Shea (two) and Róisín Howard notched the points while three goals materialized in the ninth, 19th and 27th minutes. Róisín Howard accounted for all three goals during this period - the Cahir star’s strike in the ninth minute was an utterly brilliant individual effort.

Tipperary led 5-10 to 0-2 at the break.

SECOND HALF

Two minutes into the second half Tipperary pieced together an exceptional attacking move, which featured neat approach play from Sarah Everard and Róisín Howard, before Mairéad Morrissey fired home another goal.

Limerick cracked in a three-pointer of their own within a minute (Áine McGrath), but Tipperary reasserted their dominance of this contest in the 38th minute when Mairéad Morrissey provided the assist and Catherina Walsh stroked home a beauty (7-10 to 1-2).

Tipperary closed out the contest with points from Mairéad Morrissey (two), Róisín Howard, Catherina Walsh (two) and Sarah Everard before Mairéad Morrissey set up Róisín Howard for the corner-forward’s fourth goal in the 59th minute.

It is worth noting that Tipperary also spurned gilt-edged goal-scoring opportunities in the 33rd, 37th and 53rd minutes - Jennifer Grant found a post, Sarah Everard hit the post and Catherina Walsh located the crossbar respectively.

MATCH DETAILS

Tipperary: Patricia Hickey (Brian Ború’s), Rachel O'Donnell (Cahir), Siobhán Condon (Aherlow), Elaine Kelly (Cappawhite), Bríd Condon (Aherlow, 0-1), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan, captain), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan, 0-1), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Jennifer Grant (Brian Ború’s), Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers, 1-2), Catherina Walsh (Moycarkey-Borris, 1-4, 0-1 frees), Evrena Everard (Moyle Rovers, 1-0), Aoibhe O'Shea (Mullinahone, 0-3), Mairéad Morrissey (Brian Ború’s, 1-3), Róisín Howard (Cahir, 4-2). Subs: (HT) Áine Fitzgerald (Moyle Rovers) for Evrena Everard, (HT) Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials) for Aoibhe O’Shea, (40th) Emma Buckley (Cahir) for Samantha Lambert, (41st) Alison Lonergan (Galtee Rovers) for Jennifer Grant, (47th) Aoife Corcoran (Cahir) for Elaine Kelly.

Limerick: Meabh McCarthy, Emma McGuire, Olivia Giltinane, Sarah Ryan, Stephanie Nunan (0-1), Áine McGrath (1-0), Siobhán Moloney, Cathy Mee, Loretta Hanley, Caroline Hickey, Kristine Reidy (0-2), Jenni O’Malley, Niamh Holland, Ingrid Laffan, Cliodhna Ní Chellaigh. Subs: (25th) Kate Kennedy for Jenni O’Malley, (47th) Shelly Walsh for Sarah Ryan, (47th) Kate Ryan for Siobhán Moloney, (56th) Ashley Creamer for Cliodhna Ní Chellaigh.

Referee: AJ Cronin (Cork).