Tipperary board chairman Joe Hannigan plans to “re-structure the football committee”

At a meeting of the Tipperary County Board on Tuesday, May 30th in the Sarsfields Centre, Thurles County Football Board chairman Joe Hannigan revealed that a process is underway to “re-structure the football committee”.

The Shannon Rovers native revealed that the Football Board committee were “not happy with how things are”.

As a result Mr Hannigan said that “in South Tipperary we have identified people to come on board and give a hand out”. The Football Board chairman said that he was working with the remaining members of the committee to “develop a template” which they can then “roll out to the rest of the divisions”.

Joe Hannigan said that he was “looking for engagement from all clubs” and hoped to have a representative from all clubs on the Football Board.

Mr Hannigan explained to delegates that “there are a lot of issues that we need to address” before appealing for public support prior to the senior football team's clash with Cork in a Munster semi-final on Saturday, June 10th.