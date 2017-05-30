Cathal Barrett 'released' from the Tipperary senior hurling panel

The Tipperary County Board has confirmed that Cathal Barrett has been “released” from the Michael Ryan's senior hurling panel.

A brief statement was issued to the media by County Board PRO Joe Bracken on Tuesday evening, May 30th - it reads as follows: “Tipperary County Board wish to confirm that Cathal Barrett has been released from the Tipperary senior hurling panel for disciplinary reasons”.

The news broke on Tuesday evening after the remaining panel members were informed of the decision to drop the Holycross-Ballycahill All Star who was also named young hurler of the year in his debut season (2014).

Barrett hobbled off with a knee injury in the recent Munster Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final against Cork having sustained a grade two medial ligament strain. The corner-back was expected to make a full return to training within six to eight weeks.

Tipperary will launch their All-Ireland championship campaign on Saturday, July 1st when the defending champions take a step through the back door.

In all the eight counties beaten in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Leinster and Munster provincial championships compete in the All-Ireland hurling qualifiers alongside the Christy Ring Cup champions.

In the qualifier preliminary round the Christy Ring Cup champions meet a loser from the Leinster quarter-finals. Then the eight remaining teams contest round one of the qualifiers with three matches between Leinster and Munster opposition ensured where possible on Saturday, July 1st.

The four winners of those games then face off in round two on Saturday, July 8th with a place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals up for grabs (Sunday, July 23rd) against the respective defeated provincial finalists.