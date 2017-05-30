Tipperary star Evan Comerford suspended for Cork clash following club incident

Star goalkeeper Evan Comerford has been suspended for twelve weeks following an incident which took place in a Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship match between Kilsheelan-Kilcash and JK Bracken's last week - the All Star nominee was sent off by referee Paddy Russell towards the end of the game on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Following the submission of the referee's report the case was discussed at a meeting of the county Competitions Control Committee (CCC) on Monday, May 29th and as a result the Kilsheelan-Kilcash man has been suspended for twelve weeks.

Evan Comerford was reported for physical interference with the referee and since the infraction is a category five offence Comerford is now suspended from all levels of competition - the incident occurred in a club game, but given that it is a category five offence the talented goalkeeper is also suspended from inter-county action.

Should he wish to appeal the suspension Evan Comerford can submit a personal request for a hearing with the County Hearings Committee within three days - as matters stand the Kilsheelan-Kilcash star is suspended for the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final meeting with Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork on Saturday, June 10th (5pm) and is suspended until mid-August.

It is understood that the decision will be appealed and that a hearing will be requested.