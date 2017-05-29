20th anniversary of Michael Cahill 5K road race in Tipperary

As the time draws even closer to our biggest event of the year, the 20th Anniversary of Michael Cahill 5km event, this year it is going to be one for all of us to remember.

We have an Specially designed 20th Anniversary Drifit T-shirt, to mark this wonderful occasion, we also have Chip timing so nobody will have to worry about starting and stopping their watches, we will take care of that for you and also, all results will be printed and put on the wall within 10mins for you to review as you enjoy that well-earned cup of tea and treat.

This is the ideal course for the total beginner or for the competitive Athlete going after a personal best time as this flat fast out and back course is accurately measured.

We have an excellent range of prizes in all Categories from Junior-Senior-Masters.

We would be delighted if you would join us to help us celebrate this wonderful 20th Anniversary and make one that we will all enjoy.

Contact Leslie on 086 0781422 if you require any details, or on Facebook, or email us on coolquillac@gmail.com

Remember: FRIDAY 16TH June at 8pm.