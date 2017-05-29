Breaking: Anxious injury wait for Tipperary hurler Aidan McCormack

Thurles Sarsfields ace attacker Aidan McCormack is anxiously awaiting the diagnosis following a heavy tackle in yesterdays Tipperary Water county senior hurling championship against Kilruane MacDonagh in Templemore.

The Tipperary panelist is thought to have damaged an AC joint - an injury which could rule him out for some time if it turns out to be so - in the clash with the north men, which Sarsfields won having gotten off to a poor start.

McCormack featured for Tipperary in the early rounds of the Allianz National Hurling League and was hoping to impress the selectors during the faster and more firm ground championship. The injury is a setback, but he will be hoping that he can shake it off and perhaps get back to business in advance of Tipperary's qualifier tie - probably on the first weekend of July.

Michael Cahill - hoping to be back in full training this week.

It is unlikely that there will be any further county championship club action before that qualifier tie and were Tipperary to get on a run of success, there will be no club action in July either, and possibly August, depending on results.

Michael Cahill did not feature for Sarsfields in that clash with Kilruane MacDonagh but is hoping to be back to full training this week following his hamstring tear.