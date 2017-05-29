Tipperary Mini Marathon set for bank holiday Monday

Monday next, 5th June sees the 8th running of the Moyne Mini Marathon. Borne from an idea of fundraising for a charity of your choice in a local setting rather than travelling to Dublin for the Women’s Mini Marathon it has lasted the pace of time and with all systems go for Monday it promises to be once again a great occasion.

Over the past seven years male and female winners have come from Tipperary, Meath and Laois with great support from local clubs and individuals. Over these years the course record has been broken a number of times in both the mens and ladies races with Kevin Maunsell of Clonmel the current holder of the men’s record with a time of 32.07 set in 2015 and Dympna Ryan, Dundrum the holder of the ladies record which has stood the test of time since 2013 when she crossed the line in a great time of 37.04. With the added incentive of a bonus payment of €50 on offer on Monday to break these records it will take a quality athlete running at their best to achieve this, such has been the standard set.

The event, which has an AAI permit, gets underway at 12 noon from the club’s headquarters located in Moyne Sportsfield and will follow the usual Killoran route. This is a relatively flat circuit and if weather conditions favour us on the day there is every chance that athletes can achieve personal bests over 10k or complete their first ever 10k on a happy note. Entry fee is €15 payable on the day and all finishers will receive a medallion for their efforts. Monetary prizes of €50, €30 and €20 will be awarded to the first three individuals respectively in both the mens and ladies races and following completion of the event by the participants they can avail of refreshments in the club house. Those participating must be over 16 years old which is in line with the recommended race distances for juvenile athletes or children.

Everyone from walkers to joggers to runners are very welcome to our event and participants can also raise much needed funds for a charity of their choice while participating in the event. Amongst the groups entered are the Thurles Friends of Chernobyl and the Irish Heart Foundation via The Anner Hotel and we welcome their support for our event. Despite the numerous and plentiful supply of road races on the calendar we hope that we can match if not increase our previous participation rate and rest assured if you participate you will enjoy the atmosphere and friendliness of the event so lace up those runners and come along on Monday to see for yourself.