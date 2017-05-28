Round-Up: Upperchurch light up the Tipperary senior hurling championship with a stirring display

There was plenty of action in the Tipperary Water-sponsored county senior and intermediate hurling championships over the past few days - please read on for all the details, how the groups now stand and what the final round of group games may bring.

Upperchurch-Drombane lit up the Tipperary Water Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday evening in Dolla when beating Kiladangan 0-15 to 1-9 - the performance of the Upperchurch team, which featured a ferocious work rate, spoke volumes for the players, management and everyone associated with the club.

Dan Hackett’s Kiladangan are hugely talented, but Upperchurch-Drombane refused to allow the 2016 county senior hurling finalists an inch of room and were good value for this three-point win in group one of Roinn I. Meanwhile at Semple Stadium, Thurles Borris-Ileigh and Loughmore-Castleiney drew 1-16 apiece.

Loughmore-Castleiney now lead group one on three points followed by Upperchurch-Drombane on two, Kiladangan on two and Borris-Ileigh on one - entering the final round of games it’s all to play for. In the third round Upperchurch-Drombane face Borris-Ileigh and Kiladangan take on Loughmore-Castleiney with the winner of both ties sure to book their place in the knock-out stages.

Despite trailing by five points (1-7 to 2-9) at the break Clonoulty-Rossmore fought back to beat Drom & Inch 1-24 to 2-15 at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday evening in group two of Roinn I. On Friday evening Ballina and Portroe drew (2-17 to 3-14) at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh. Clonoulty-Rossmore now lead group two on four points and Drom & Inch are second on two while Ballina and Portroe have one point each. In the final round of games Drom & Inch face Ballina and Clonoulty-Rossmore take on Portroe.

Thurles Sarsfields lead group three on four points following their eye-catching 1-25 to 2-15 win over Kilruane MacDonagh’s at Templemore on Sunday afternoon while at Holycross Nenagh Éire Óg beat Carrick Swans 6-31 to 1-13. Kilruane and Nenagh Éire Óg are now on two points while Carrick prop up the group on zero. In the third round Kilruane face Carrick Swans while Thurles Sarsfields and Nenagh Éire Óg also meet.

Killenaule lead group four of Roinn I with two wins from two games - on Sunday in Leahy Park, Cashel the side coached by Paddy Moore beat Éire Óg Annacarty 2-20 to 1-19 - the game was level at the break (1-7 to 0-10). Meanwhile in Templemore Mullinahone returned to winning ways when beating a determined Burgess team 1-17 to 0-18. Killenaule now top the group on four points with Éire Óg Annacarty and Mullinahone on two. Burgess are bottom on zero, but there is still plenty to play for the final round of games when Killenaule face neighbours Mullinahone and Éire Óg Annacarty take on Burgess

ROINN II (SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP)

In group one of Roinn II Toomevara continue to set the pace with their second successive win when beating Ballingarry 2-23 to 1-17 at Holycross on Sunday. The Greyhounds led that contest 1-13 to 0-9 at the break and Ballingarry finished the game with thirteen men. Meanwhile on Saturday evening at St Michael’s Park, Toomevara Roscrea saw off a determined Newport team 1-17 to 1-11. Toome now lead the group on four points, Roscrea and Newport trail in second and third place on two while Ballingarry have zero points. In the third round Roscrea face Ballingarry and Newport take on Toomevara.

Templederry won group two on Saturday when beating Moycarkey-Borris 0-24 to 1-14 having led the Mid men 0-13 to 0-6 at half-time. The Kenyons beat Silvermines in the opening round of this three-team group and have now booked their place in the Séamus Ó Riain Cup semi-finals. Meanwhile the loser of the clash between Moycarkey-Borris and Silvermines will face a relegation play-off.

In Roinn II group three JK Bracken’s and Clonakenny drew (0-20 to 1-17) on Saturday evening in Templetuohy. This is another three-team group which JK Bracken’s lead on three points with Clonakenny second on one and Borrisokane bottom on zero; in the third round Clonakenny face Borrisokane with the loser of that contest facing a relegation play-off while JK Bracken’s watch with interest.

Holycross-Ballycahill sealed top spot in group four and booked their place in the Séamus Ó Riain Cup semi-finals on Saturday when Michael Ferncombe’s men beat Knockavilla Kickhams 2-24 to 0-14 having led 1-12 to 0-7 at the break. This is another three-team group. Holycross-Ballycahill beat Lorrha-Dorrha in the opening round meaning that the loser of the forthcoming contest between Lorrha and Knockavilla will face a relegation play-off.

INTERMEDIATE

On Friday night in Drombane Ballinahinch beat Gortnahoe-Glengoole 2-15 to 1-14 in group one of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship while the Thurles Sarsfields versus Golden-Kilfeacle game was postponed. Right now Ballinahinch lead the group on three points, Golden-Kilfeacle are second on two, Thurles Sarsfields are third on one and Gortnahoe-Glengoole are bottom on zero. The contest between Thurles Sarsfields and Golden-Kilfeacle remains to be played while in the third round Golden-Kilfeacle face Ballinahinch and Thurles Sarsfields take on Gortnahoe-Glengoole.

There are just three teams in group two. On Sunday Drom & Inch beat Roscrea 3-26 to 2-11 - that result propelled the Mid men to the summit of the group following their opening round draw with Moneygall. In the third round Roscrea face Moneygall.

Group three also features three teams. St Mary’s beat Boherlahan-Dualla in the opening round, but then on Sunday in Leahy Park, Cashel Moyne-Templetuohy beat the Clonmel lads 1-14 to 0-16. In the final round of games Moyne-Templetuohy take on divisional rivals Boherlahan-Dualla - right now Moyne have two points, St Mary’s have two points and Boherlahan prop up the group on zero.

Seán Treacy’s are setting the pace with a 100% record in group four. On Wednesday last Seán Treacy’s beat Cashel King Cormacs 2-21 to 0-14 in Clonoulty having led 1-12 to 0-5 at the interval. Meanwhile on Saturday in Templetuohy Carrick Davins beat Shannon Rovers 1-20 to 2-9. As a result Seán Treacy’s top the group on four points with Cashel King Cormacs and Carrick Davins joint-second on two while Shannon Rovers are bottom on zero. In the third round Seán Treacy's face Carrick Davins while Cashel King Cormacs take on Shannon Rovers.

Cappawhite top group five thanks to a 1-21 to 0-9 win over Kiladangan at Kilcommon on Sunday. Meanwhile on Saturday in Cappawhite Arravale Rovers fought back from six points down to earn a draw with Lattin-Cullen Gaels (0-16 to 1-13). Cappawhite now top the group on four points and Kiladangan are second on two while both Lattin-Cullen Gaels and Arravale Rovers have one. The final round of games will feature the contest between Kiladangan and Lattin-Cullen Gaels while Cappawhite meet Arravale Rovers.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash sealed group six on Sunday in Fethard when beating Moyle Rovers 1-14 to 0-9. In the opening round Kilsheelan-Kilcash beat Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun 1-14 to 0-13 in this three-team group. In the final round Moyle Rovers face Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun.