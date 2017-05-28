Tipperary Water SHC: Stalemate between Borris-Ileigh and Loughmore Castleiney

A Brendan Maher inspired Borris-Ileigh drew with mid men Loughmore Castleiney after an exciting finale in Semple Stadium this evening.

The first half was a rather pedestrian affair with the majority of scores coming from placed balls - the game had failed to spark as had been anticipated.

Brendan Maher, operating at centre back had 0-7 of the Borris-Ileigh total, while John McGrath had 0-6 of Loughmore Castleiney's scoreline with the teams locked at 0-9 apiece at the break.

The second half was a much livelier affair with Loughmore Castleiney opening up a four point advantage only to see Borris' reign them in again and go in front with five to go thanks to a Brendan Maher pointed free.

Then, a Cian Hennessy goal for Loughmore Castleiney in the 27th was canceled immediately by a Conor Kenny effort at the other end of the field, before Ciaran McGrath leveled the game for the final time in injury time.

However, a Noel McGrath long range effort would have sealed the game, but for the upright which turned the ball back into the square before being cleared for a draw game.