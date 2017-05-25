Fixtures finalised for North Tipperary senior hurling quarter-finals

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship was made by the North Board on Wednesday, May 24th and has coughed up a number of intriguing ties, most notably the meeting of Kiladangan and Kilruane MacDonagh’s.

The quarter-final draw and fixtures are as follows: Friday, June 9th Kiladangan v Kilruane MacDonagh's in Dolla at 7.30pm, Sunday, July 11th Borris-Ileigh v Toomevara in MacDonagh Park, Nenagh at 2pm and Templederry v Burgess in MacDonagh Park, Nenagh at 3.30pm and, finally, Nenagh Éire Óg v Roscrea on Friday, June 16th at 7.30pm in MacDonagh Park, Cloughjordan.

Kiladangan franked their dominance of the North Tipperary division in 2016 when beating Kilruane MacDonagh’s 2-18 to 1-17 in the senior hurling championship final to win the club’s third title in four years. Indeed, joint-captain Darragh Egan noted in an accomplished acceptance speech that his side had no intention of releasing their grip on the Frank McGrath Cup any time soon.

Kilruane are eager to win the Frank McGrath Cup back for the first time since 1990 and, therefore, the MacDonagh’s contest with the defending divisional champions is sure to attract a crowd.