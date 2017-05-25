Killenaule, Clonmel and Moyle Rovers set the pace in SFC group stage

Killenaule, Clonmel Commercials and Moyle Rovers have set the early pace as the group stage of the County Senior Football Championship this week started to take real shape - two rounds have now been played and the third round is scheduled to take place on June 16th-18th with the priorities of the respective clubs now neatly carved out.

GROUP ONE

Killenaule lead group one on four points thanks to their 2-22 to 2-9 win over Drom & Inch on Tuesday evening - Killenaule led that contest 0-13 to 0-5 at the break. Meanwhile on Tuesday JK Bracken's stormed back from nine points down to beat Kilsheelan-Kilcash 1-14 to 2-10 in an incident-packed encounter.

In the third round Drom & Inch face Kilsheelan-Kilcash on Friday, June 16th in Leahy Park, Cashel (8pm) - Drom have two points, but Kilsheelan-Kilcash are rooted to the bottom of the table on zero. A win for Kilsheelan is vital here while Drom & Inch, if they can get some significant names on the field of play, could well book their place in the knock-out stages. Meanwhile on Saturday, June 17th Killenaule face JK Bracken’s in Leahy Park, Cashel at 8pm - JK Bracken's (two points) are still in with a shout here and will be hoping that Killenaule take their eye off the ball.

GROUP TWO

On Wednesday evening Moyle Rovers beat Arravale Rovers 0-15 to 1-7 having led 0-6 to 0-5 at the break while Aherlow and Fethard drew 0-12 apiece - Fethard fought back from trailing by four points at the interval (0-6 to 0-10).

Moyle Rovers lead group two on four points and in the final round face Fethard (one point) on Friday, June 16th in the Clonmel Sportsfield (8pm). Meanwhile on Saturday, June 17th Arravale Rovers (two points) take on Aherlow Gaels (one point) in Bansha (8pm). It's all to play for here - one would expect Moyle Rovers to beat Fethard meaning that the winner of the contest between Arravale Rovers and Aherlow Gaels will progress.

GROUP THREE

On Wednesday night in Leahy Park, Cashel Loughmore-Castleiney beat Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun 2-14 to 1-8 - the defending champions led 1-7 to 1-4 at the break. Meanwhile Éire Óg Annacarty made an encouraging start to their campaign when beating Ardfinnan 0-13 to 0-11 - Ardfinnan led 0-7 to 0-6 at the break.

The fact that the opening round clash between Loughmore-Castleiney and Éire Óg Annacarty was postponed complicates matters somewhat - right now the group standings read as follows: Galtee Rovers (two points), Éire Óg Annacarty (two points), Loughmore-Castleiney (two points) and Ardfinnan (zero points).

On Friday, June 16th Loughmore-Castleiney face Ardfinnan in Golden (8pm) and on Sunday, June 18th Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun take on Éire Óg Annacarty in Seán Treacy Park at 7.30pm while the re-fixed contest between Loughmore-Castleiney and Éire Óg Annacarty is sure to complicate matters - date to be confirmed.

GROUP FOUR

On Wednesday evening competition favourites Clonmel Commercials beat Ballyporeen 1-19 to 0-7 having raced into a 0-10 to 0-4 lead during the opening half. But in Cahir Upperchurch-Drombane upset the form book when registering a rousing 3-13 to 3-9 win over their hosts - the home side trailed 0-6 to 2-8 at the break and now find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table on zero points. Clonmel Commercials top group four on four points while Upperchurch-Drombane and Ballyporeen give chase on two each.

Both games in round three take place on Saturday, June 17th when Upperchurch-Drombane face Clonmel Commercials in Leahy Park, Cashel at 6.30pm while in Ardfinnan Cahir take on Ballyporeen at 8pm - it is, as they say, all to play for here.