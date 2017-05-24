North Tipperary senior hurling quarter-final draw pits Kiladangan against Kilruane

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship was made by the North Board on Wednesday, May 24th and has coughed up a number of intriguing ties, most notably the meeting of Kiladangan and Kilruane MacDonagh’s.

The full draw for the quarter-finals of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship is: Nenagh Éire Óg v Roscrea, Templederry Kenyons v Burgess, Borris-Ileigh v Toomevara and Kiladangan v Kilruane MacDonagh’s.

The times, dates and venues for the games remain to be confirmed, but it is understood that the North Board intend to play the quarter-finals on the weeks ending Sunday, June 11th and Sunday, June 18th.

Kiladangan franked their dominance of the North Tipperary division in 2016 when beating Kilruane MacDonagh’s 2-18 to 1-17 in the senior hurling championship final to win the club’s third title in four years. Indeed, joint-captain Darragh Egan noted in an accomplished acceptance speech that his side had no intention of releasing their grip on the Frank McGrath Cup any time soon.

Kilruane are eager to win the Frank McGrath Cup back for the first time since 1990 and, therefore, the MacDonagh’s contest with the defending divisional champions is sure to attract a crowd.