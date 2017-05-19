Injury rules Michael Cahill out of Tipperary team to face Cork

Injury has ruled Michael Cahill out of the Tipperary team to face Cork in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final on Sunday, May 27th in Semple Stadium, Thurles (throw-in 4pm).

Manager Michael Ryan has named Clonoulty-Rossmore’s John O’Keeffe in the place of the Thurles Sarsfields star while the other notable inclusion in the team is Seán Curran (Mullinahone) who starts in place of the suspended Jason Forde. And, of course, Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch) has recovered promptly from a broken thumb to take his place in the full-forward line. Unfortunately Lorrha-Dorrha’s Patrick Maher has not been deemed fit enough to start for Tipperary on Sunday.

The Tipperary team to face Cork on Sunday is: Darren Gleeson (Portroe), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), John O’Keeffe (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary's Clonmel), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Michael Breen (Ballina), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Seán Curran (Mullinahone), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), John O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch) & John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

Meanwhile Cork have named five Munster championship debutants in the Rebel team to face the All-Ireland champions on Sunday at Semple Stadium - Colm Spillane, Mark Coleman, Shane Kingston, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Luke Meade have all been named in manager Kieran Kingston’s starting fifteen.

The Cork team is: Anthony Nash, Stephen McDonnell (captain), Damien Cahalane, Colm Spillane, Christopher Joyce, Mark Ellis, Mark Coleman, Bill Cooper, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Séamus Harnedy, Conor Lehane, Shane Kingston, Alan Cadogan, Patrick Horgan & Luke Meade.

Tipperary have won the last four championship contests between the age-old rivals - in 2011 Tipperary beat Cork 3-22 to 0-23 in a provincial quarter-final before beating them 1-22 to 0-24 in the semi-finals a year later. In 2014 the sides met in an All-Ireland semi-final which Tipp won 2-18 to 1-11 while Tipperary won the 2016 quarter-final contest 0-22 to 0-13.

THIRTY YEARS OF TIPPERARY V CORK

1987 Munster Final - Tipperary 1-18 Cork 1-18

1987 Munster Final - Tipperary 4-22 Cork 1-22

1988 Munster Final - Tipperary 2-19 Cork 1-13

1990 Munster Final - Cork 4-16 Tipperary 2-14

1991 Munster Final - Tipperary 2-16 Cork 4-10

1991 Munster Final - Tipperary 4-19 Cork 4-15

1992 Munster Semi-Final - Cork 2-12 Tipperary 1-12

2000 Munster Final - Cork 0-23 Tipperary 3-12

2004 All-Ireland Qualifier - Cork 2-19 Tipperary 1-16

2005 Munster Final - Cork 1-21 Tipperary 1-16

2006 Munster Final - Cork 2-14 Tipperary 1-14

2007 All-Ireland Qualifier - Tipperary 2-16 Cork 1-18

2008 Munster Semi-Final - Tipperary 1-19 Cork 1-13

2009 Munster Quarter-Final - Tipperary 1-19 Cork 0-19

2010 Munster Quarter-Final - Cork 3-15 Tipperary 0-14

2011 Munster Quarter-Final - Tipperary 3-22 Cork 0-23

2012 Munster Semi-Final - Tipperary 1-22 Cork 0-24

2014 All-Ireland Semi-Final - Tipperary 2-18 Cork 1-11

2016 Munster Quarter-Final - Tipperary 0-22 Cork 0-13