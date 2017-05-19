Breaking : Three Tipp soccer clubs in line for FAI Club of the Year

Three soccer clubs from Tipperary have been nominated for the FAI Club of the Year and will await the judges final decision to see who will be crowned winners.

Now in its 12th year, the Club of the Year recognises, celebrates and promotes the inspirational work by clubs around the country. And, Peake Villa from Thurles, Carrick United and Cahir Park are among the eight nominees, which also includes Boyle Celtic (Roscommon),Evergreen (Kilkenny), Manorhamilton Rangers (Leitrim), Portlaoise (Laois), and Carrigaline United (Cork)



The clubs will now receive a cheque worth €1500 as reward for their nomination and will go forward to the final around at the FAI Festival of Football in Kilkenny, where a judging panel will select an overall winner.