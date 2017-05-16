Jason Forde has lost his CAC appeal and will miss Cork clash

Tipperary senior hurler Jason Forde has lost his appeal to the Central Appeals Committee (CAC) and as matters stand the Silvermines star is suspended for the Munster Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final against Cork in Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday, May 21st - the County Board will not appeal the decision the DRA.

The Tipperary County Board, led by secretary Tim Floyd, lodged an appeal with the CAC in order to challenge the ruling of the Central Hearings Committee regarding the suspension of the Silvermines man.

Following a hearing, which took place on April 3rd, the Central Hearings Committee “found the infraction not proven but decided that he had committed the lesser infraction of contributing to a melee”. As a result the Central Hearings Committee presented Jason Forde with a one-match ban.

Originally the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) hit Jason Forde with a proposed two-match suspension following his exchange with Wexford manager David Fitzgerald during the Allianz National Hurling League semi-final at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny - Forde was charged with a category four infraction (any type of assault on an opposing team official).

The Tipperary County Board, however, refused to accept the proposed suspension and challenged the decision. Following the league final against Galway County Board secretary Tim Floyd initiated an appeal against the proposed two-match ban handed down to Jason Forde which was formally submitted to the Central Hearings Committee.

Following the decision of the Central Hearings Committee to reduce Jason Forde’s ban to one game the Tipperary County Board took some time to consider their options before making a decision to progress the case to the CAC.

At the CAC an appeal can only be successful if there has been a clear infringement or misapplication of a rule by the Central Hearings Committee or “the appellants right to a fair hearing has otherwise been compromised to such an extent that a clear injustice has occurred”.

Following that stage of the process all avenues of appeal have been exhausted. There is still the option of submitting a request for arbitration which way be lodged with the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) - this is an external independent body whose decisions are legally binding. But the Tipperary County Board have revealed that they will not pursue the case to the DRA.