Tipperary's ladies football league final replay is fixed for Birr

The Tipperary ladies football team are this week preparing to face Wexford in a replayed Lidl National Ladies Football League Division Three final - the contest will feature as part of a double header on Sunday, May 14th in St Brendan's Park, Birr at 2pm; the replay of the Lidl National Ladies Football League Division Two final between Cavan and Westmeath will also take place in Birr at 4pm.

The drawn affair took place in Clane, Kildare on Sunday, April 30th - that contest finished all square (0-12 to 2-6) while Tipperary got the better of their hosts in Enniscorthy during the opening round of the league (4-10 to 2-10).

In the league final replay Tipperary will be hoping for a much-improved display - Wexford led the drawn final contest 2-1 to 0-5 at the break before a Fiona Rochford free forced a replay with the last kick of the game.

Tipperary ladies football manager Shane Ronayne is joined on the management team by strength and conditioning coach-selector Alan O’Connor (Cahir), selector Tony Smith (Moyle Rovers), selector Elaine Harte (Cork) and goalkeeping coach Tomás Mac a tSaoir (Kerry).

Following the league final replay Tipperary will face Limerick in the opening round of the Munster championship on the June Bank Holiday weekend (fixture details to be confirmed) - Clare will also compete in the provincial intermediate championship this year while the Munster final is scheduled to take place on July 8th.

Qualifying for the Munster final represents Tipperary’s gateway to the All-Ireland series - the Munster champions progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals on August 12th while the provincial finalists feature in a qualifier on August 5th.

TIPPERARY SQUAD

The Tipperary ladies football squad: Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Máire Condon (Aherlow), Siobhán Condon (Aherlow), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan), Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry), Orla O'Dwyer (Boherlahan), Eimear Myles (Brian Ború’s), Jennifer Grant (Brian Ború’s), Mairéad Morrissey (Brian Ború’s), Patricia Hickey (Brian Ború’s), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s), Aoife Corcoran (Cahir), Emma Buckley (Cahir), Rachel O'Donnell (Cahir), Roisín Howard (Cahir), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Elaine Kelly (Cappawhite), Shauna Quirke (Cappawhite), Alison Lonergan (Galtee Rovers), Catherina Walsh (Moycarkey-Borris) Gillan O'Brien (Moyle Rovers), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Roisín McGrath (Moyle Rovers), Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers), Aoibhe O'Shea (Mullinahone), Elaine Fitzpatrick (Templemore), Maria Curley (Templemore) & Nicola Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields).