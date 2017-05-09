Tipperary County Board challenge Central Hearings Committee ruling on Jason Forde

The Tipperary County Board are not prepared to give up on Jason Forde. Indeed, the Tipperary County Board, led by secretary Tim Floyd, is set to lodge an appeal with the Central Appeals Committee in order to challenge the ruling of the Central Hearings Committee regarding the suspension of the Silvermines star.

Following a hearing, which took place on April 3rd, the Central Hearings Committee “found the infraction not proven but decided that he had committed the lesser infraction of contributing to a melee”. As a result the Central Hearings Committee presented Jason Forde with a one-match ban.

Originally the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) hit Jason Forde with a proposed two-match suspension following his exchange with Wexford manager David Fitzgerald during the recent Allianz National Hurling League semi-final at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny - Forde was charged with a category four infraction (any type of assault on an opposing team official).

The Tipperary County Board, however, refused to accept the proposed suspension and challenged the decision. Following the league final against Galway County Board secretary Tim Floyd initiated an appeal against the proposed two-match ban handed down to the Silvermines star which was formally submitted to the Central Hearings Committee.

Following the decision of the Central Hearings Committee to reduce Jason Forde’s ban to one game the Tipperary County Board took some time to consider their options. Now the Tipperary executive have made a decision to progress the case to the Central Appeals Committee. At the Central Appeals Committee an appeal can only be successful if there has been a clear infringement or misapplication of a rule by the Central Hearings Committee or “the appellants right to a fair hearing has otherwise been compromised to such an extent that a clear injustice has occurred”.

Following that stage of the process all avenues of appeal have been exhausted, but there is still the option of submitting a request for arbitration which way be lodged with the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) - this is an external independent body whose decisions are legally binding.

As matters stand Jason Forde is suspended for the Munster Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final against Cork in Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday, May 21st.

CALLANAN INJURY

Meanwhile in more encouraging news Tipperary senior hurling manager Michael Ryan revealed this week that Drom & Inch star Séamus Callanan is expected to return to training this week and should be fit to face Cork. Michael Ryan was speaking at the launch of the Munster hurling and football championships in Killarney on Monday and said that he was “hopeful” that Callanan would make a full recovery in time to face the Rebels.

Michael Ryan, however, was more concerned about the Patrick Maher who picked up a hamstring injury playing for Lorrha-Dorrha in the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday - the extent of the injury is not yet known. Burgess' Donagh Maher and Loughmore-Castleiney's John Meagher have already been ruled out of the Cork game due to injury while Niall O'Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh's) is also a considerable doubt. Indeed, O'Meara (back strain) was not deemed fit enough to play for his club against Borrisokane on Sunday last.