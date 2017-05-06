Tipperary CSFC: The Church' fall to Ballyporeen despite closing rally

Upperchurch Drobane came up just short in the Tipperary Water county senior football championship at Sean Treacy Park when Ballyporeen held out for victory.

Ballyporeen 1-10

Upperchurch Drombane 0-12



Erratic shooting cost Upperchurch Drombane a famous Tipperary county senior football championship victory at Sean Treacy Park, Tipperary town on Saturday evening when they dominated possession against a far more economical Ballyporeen side, but just could not put the ball between the posts.

Fifteen wides in the hour was to be the mid mens undoing and they certainly rued many of those chances which were of the gilt edged variety in the final analysis.

Mind you, when Ballyporeen played ball and when they attacked with pace, they looked very threatening in the game. But, following their second half goal from Anthony Crotty within just six minutes of the re-start, they sat back, invited The Church’ onto them and very nearly paid the price – of the nine scores after that green flag, it was the mid men who grabbed seven of them.

Ballyporeen had led by two points at the break, 0-7 to 0-5, and they were to extend that lead to seven in the second half. But, The Church kicked four Colm Stapleton scores to go along with two from Jack Butler to reel in their opponents. They could get back on terms though and came up just short in the final analysis.